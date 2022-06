BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland dance company is celebrating Black representation with a premiere dance concert. Grace Johnson, the owner of Neema Dance Collective, has made it her mission to break barriers in the industry. The Prince George’s County-based company is working to highlight the importance of visibility and representation in the arts. The owner said it’s important for her to create a space where dancers can be themselves, surrounded by others just like them. “Dance is for everyone. It doesn’t have an age or color or anything,” Johnson said. This Sunday, dancers from the collective will host “Melanin,” their annual Spring concert. = “I...

