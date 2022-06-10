ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Law enforcement searching for suspect who fled on foot following police chase

By Jolyn Hannah
 3 days ago

UPDATE 06/10/2022 2:15 p.m. – The driver involved in a chase with law enforcement remains at large. According to officials with the Georgia State Patrol, the incident began at 10:05 a.m., when troopers attempted to a traffic stop. The driver fled from trooper in the vehicle, with troopers following in pursuit.

At the intersection of I-185 South access ramp to Buena Vista Road, the driver hit another vehicle. The driver then continued to flee west on Buena Vista Road.

Troopers conducted a successful PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver that ended the pursuit.  The driver fled on foot and has yet to be apprehended

The individual has been identified for warrants to be obtained for his arrest.

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Law enforcement is in pursuit of an individual on Buena Vista Road following a police chase in a vehicle.

According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, CDP was called in to assist Georgia State Patrol with the pursuit.

Officers are in the area of Buena Vista Road and Fairfield Drive searching for the individual, who existed their vehicle and fled on foot.

WRBL News 3 has a call in to Georgia State Patrol for additional details about the situation.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.

