Ma’s House June Resident Artist

Brendan Clavin of Hampton Bays died on June 10 in Hampton Bays. He was 33. A loving son and grandson, he was born on December 16, 1988, in Sag Harbor... more. On this just past Memorial Day, I suddenly and unexpectedly decided to honor my father. He was a complicated man, with aspects of him that put our family through hell and a legacy of hurt that continues. But he was also a true hero. He served in the Pacific during World War II. His duty nearly cost him his life. In fact, he was reported as dead to his family in Colorado. In the way of returning vets in those days, Dad didn’t talk much about the war. He didn’t need to. It was all over him. He had “jungle ... by Carlos Sandoval.

HAMPTON BAYS, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO