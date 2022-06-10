ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Ma’s House June Resident Artist

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe June resident artist at Ma’s House is Brianna L. Hernández, a Chicana artist, curator, educator, and death doula based on the Shinnecock Nation. Hernández serves as board secretary of Ma’s House and is currently the curatorial fellow at the Parrish Art Museum. Ma’s House...

The Jazz Continuum Brings Dance To The Church

In his brief remarks before the June 12th dance performance at The Church in Sag Harbor, co-founder Eric Fischl spoke of what he had set out for the space to be, and how the dancers and musicians present had imbued the space with the “palpable experience of creative energy on a daily basis” as he had hoped.
SAG HARBOR, NY
Knowledge Friday With Peter Solow

The Church’s next event in its Knowledge Friday series will be a conversation between artist and art teacher Peter Solow and The Church co-founder April Gornik. The talk will take place Friday, June 17, at 6 p.m. For 21 years Solow taught at Pierson High School in Sag Harbor,...
SAG HARBOR, NY
Mónica Ramírez-Montagut Is Named Director Of Parrish Art Museum

It’s official. The Parrish Art Museum has a new leader at the helm. On June 8, Parrish Board Co-Chairs Alexandra Stanton and Frederic M. Seegal, and Co-Presidents Sean Cohan and Timothy G. Davis announced that Mónica Ramírez-Montagut has been named the next director of the Parrish Art Museum.
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
Preservation Long Island Announces 2022 Awards

Preservation Long Island, which works with communities throughout the region to protect and celebrate historic places, encouraging excellence in stewardship and advocacy, has announced its 2022 Awards for Preservation Excellence.... more. The League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and North Fork has announced that the New York...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Town of Huntington to host Anne Frank Memorial Garden Ceremony June 22

Ceremony to Feature Second Generation Survivor, Holocaust Education Advocate Gail Sheryn Kastenholz. Huntington Town Supervisor Ed Smyth will host the Town of Huntington’s 11th Annual Anne Frank Memorial Garden Ceremony on Wednesday, June 22, at 4:30 p.m. in the Anne Frank Memorial Garden at Arboretum Park on Wilmington Drive (between Threepence Drive and Roundtree Drive) in Melville.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Brendan Clavin Of Hampton Bays Dies June 10

Brendan Clavin of Hampton Bays died on June 10 in Hampton Bays. He was 33. A loving son and grandson, he was born on December 16, 1988, in Sag Harbor... more. On this just past Memorial Day, I suddenly and unexpectedly decided to honor my father. He was a complicated man, with aspects of him that put our family through hell and a legacy of hurt that continues. But he was also a true hero. He served in the Pacific during World War II. His duty nearly cost him his life. In fact, he was reported as dead to his family in Colorado. In the way of returning vets in those days, Dad didn’t talk much about the war. He didn’t need to. It was all over him. He had “jungle ... by Carlos Sandoval.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
Maritime Celebration in Northport

Boaters, foodies, history lovers, musicians, and others turned out Saturday as Northport celebrated its maritime heritage. The maritime day featured a blessing of the fleet, which included boats and vessels of all shapes and sizes parading across the harbor. That was followed by a seafood chowder contest, marine touch tanks, nautical music performances, and demonstrations of seamanship skills.
NORTHPORT, NY
The First-Ever Hamptons Pride Parade: Making History in 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. East Hampton Village held the first-ever Hamptons Pride Parade on Saturday, June 4, and it was exuberant, simple, colorful, loving, happy, moving and inclusive — a true community turnout. There were no balloons, no alcohol, just hundreds and hundreds of smiling, joyful faces waving rainbow flags and cheering support for the LGBTQ+ community.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
This Southold wellness retreat is a haven for healing mind, body and soul￼

Wellness services can be added on to the Lake, Sand + Sound rental in Southold. (Courtesy photo) An unassuming beach bungalow tucked just beyond the dunes of the Long Island Sound has been transformed into a wellness retreat that’ll inspire you to appreciate your natural surroundings, slow down and introspect.
SOUTHOLD, NY
One Minute on the North Fork: Strawberry season at Golden Earthworm

A quart of strawberries at Golden Earthworm Organic Farm in Riverhead. (Credit: Tara Smith) We’re a bit strawberry-crazy here at the northforker as June has arrived, bringing the ruby red treasures with it. At Golden Earthworm Organic Farm in Riverhead, the strawberry fields opened for picking on June 1....
RIVERHEAD, NY
Unused space transformed into new school store in Southampton

An unused space at Southampton High School has been transformed into a new school store -- a project that's been 10 years in the making. "I think we've waited and worked hard for this for 10 years to have a place for our students to be successful before they enter out in the community," says life skills teacher Laua Franklin.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Flag raised at Hauppauge building ahead of Pride celebration

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone raised a flag in Hauppauge Friday afternoon ahead of this weekend's Pride celebration. The ceremony took place at the H. Lee Dennison Building in recognition of Suffolk County's diversity. Bellone says that Pride Month is about celebrating the progress that has been made and understanding...
HAUPPAUGE, NY
Foodstuffs: A Night In Provence And Cowfish Turns 10

Nick & Toni’s in East Hampton will host a special wine pairing dinner on Thursday, June 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. “Une Nuit en Provence (A Night in Provence)” will feature traditional and regional French cuisine paired with wines from Provence. The five course dinner starts...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Town Officials Welcome John’s Crazy Socks to East Farmingdale

Supervisor Rich Schaffer, Deputy Supervisor Tony Martinez and Councilman Terence McSweeney were excited to recently join other local elected officials in attending the Ribbon Cutting Celebration at John’s Crazy Socks new headquarters in East Farmingdale. John’s Crazy Socks is a father-son business, created in late 2016 and inspired by...
BABYLON, NY
Southold On Long Island’s North Fork Is The Perfect Weekend Getaway

It’s not immediately clear why there is a mural of Albert Einstein in shorts on the wall of the eponymous Einstein Square, basically the outdoor section of the café and gourmet market Southold General in the town of that name on Long Island’s North Fork. But it seems that the spot has history as does Southold itself, the hamlet named as the oldest English settlement in New York State, dating from 1640. Einstein discovered its quiet beauty, bordering both Long Island Sound on the north and Peconic Bay on the south and spent summers here in the late 1930’s, sometimes playing his violin in the town’s musical evenings. He also shopped in Rothman’s Department Store, the building that is now Southold General in the center of what has become a sophisticated, gastronomically elevated town as well as a breezy summer escape.
SOUTHOLD, NY
Luxury Fire Island Homes introduces exclusive Coastal-themed Bay-view Beach Home on Ocean Beach

Luxury Fire Island Homes is inviting aspiring buyers and investors to the Open House of a new exclusive spacious cutting-edge beach home with excellent bay views. Ocean Beach, New York – June 10, 2022 – Luxury Fires Island Homes is pleased to announce an Open House for an exclusive coastal-themed beach homecoming weekend. Located at 639 Ocean Breeze Walk, the property stands out with huge spacious bedrooms, abundant natural sunlight, massive lot size, ample storage space, and bay views. Named “Tucked Inn”, the colonial house has been meticulously maintained and thoroughly renovated while maintaining its traditional Fire Island feel.
OCEAN BEACH, NY

