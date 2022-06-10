ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Nearly half of West Virginia counties have CDC mask recommendation

By Sam Kirk
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KfNG9_0g6ok2DP00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The CDC has updated its weekly mask recommendations, and even more counties are included in the at-risk category where masks are recommended.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 518 new COVID cases and one additional death on June 10.

There were 647 new COVID cases and 1 additional death reported Thursday .

The DHHR did warn that a National Center for Health Statistics system update could impact its ability to certify deaths from June 6 through June 20.

The DHHR has reported 522,061 (+518) total cases and 6,999 (+1) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 2,198 (+2) active cases.

On Friday, DHHR confirmed the death of a 67-year old female from McDowell County.

Last week , masks were recommended in 11 counties, none in north central West Virginia. This week, that number has doubled, and 21 counties, including several in north central West Virginia, are now in the red category.

WHO: COVID cases & deaths falling nearly everywhere
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hu2am_0g6ok2DP00
Mask recommendation map from the CDC as of June 9 (Screenshot: Centers for Disease Control)

Counties that are in bold below are considered high risk.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (18), Berkeley (159), Boone (34), Braxton (10), Brooke (34), Cabell (159), Calhoun (6), Clay (12), Doddridge (7), Fayette (38), Gilmer (17), Grant (14), Greenbrier (38), Hampshire (28), Hancock (38), Hardy (15), Harrison (126), Jackson (11), Jefferson (78), Kanawha (203), Lewis (16), Lincoln (28), Logan (35), Marion (92), Marshall (20), Mason (43), McDowell (20), Mercer (85), Mineral (39), Mingo (15), Monongalia (153), Monroe (26), Morgan (11), Nicholas (39), Ohio (47), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (5), Pocahontas (2), Preston (26), Putnam (49), Raleigh (97), Randolph (26), Ritchie (11), Roane (25), Summers (8), Taylor (24), Tucker (3), Tyler (11), Upshur (26), Wayne (44), Webster (9), Wetzel (26), Wirt (1), Wood (66), Wyoming (22).

According to the dashboard, 1,133,615 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 980,051 or 54.7% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 507,593 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 5 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster . To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 3

Related
WTRF- 7News

Wetzel County hosting cannabis patient sign-up event

The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) will host a public sign-up event for medical cannabis patients from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 29 at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 1202 North State Route 2, New Martinsville, WV, 26155. Patients that have already been certified by a registered physician as having […]
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Severe Storm risk issued for Ohio and West Virginia

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) – A slight severe storm risk has been issued for our entire region tonight and tomorrow morning. This will be due to showers and storms that will be passing through the area overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. Weather models are starting to agree on the timing being very early tomorrow morning, before […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Wyoming State
Lootpress

DHHR Urges Residents to Take Steps to Prevent Tickborne Diseases

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health urges residents to take preventive measures against tickborne diseases. Tickborne diseases are spread through the bite of an infected tick and many of these diseases can also infect pets. According to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

Juneteeth recognized as state holiday in West Virginia

Gov. Jim Justice today issued a proclamation, officially declaring Juneteenth 2022 as a State holiday in West Virginia. Juneteenth, which is recognized on June 19 each year, celebrates the ending of slavery in the United States. This year, June 19 falls on a Sunday. With the subsequent Monday already a State holiday for West Virginia […]
POLITICS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

COVID hospitalizations continue upward trend in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases remained flat from Thursday to Friday in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 2,198 active cases on Friday, up two in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday morning. The department also said 518 new cases of the virus were received after the Thursday report.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
visitmountaineercountry.com

Happy Birthday, West Virginia!

June 20, 1863 marks the date that West Virginia was recognized as the official 35th state in the United States of America. With 55 counties, four seasons, scenic landscapes, wildlife, outdoor adventures, Appalachian history, delicious food (our state delicacy–the pepperoni roll), and friendly folks, it’s no wonder they call West Virginia “Almost Heaven.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Dhhr
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling gets loan to redevelop the former Penn-Wheeling closure site

Gov. Jim Justice announced today that one of the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) newest funding programs is moving forward with its first project. The WVDEP’s Brownfield Revolving Fund (BRF) has provided its first low-interest loan to the City of Wheeling to help remediate and redevelop the former Penn-Wheeling Closure site. Established in […]
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce Funding to Increase Access to Healthy Food Resources

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $713,879 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Healthy Food Financing Initiative (HFFI). This funding will be used to help develop food systems that support the health and economic vibrancy of five communities across West Virginia.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Metro News

Just 20 more houses remaining for West Virginia RISE flood relief

Six years after a devastating flood, West Virginia is within reach of rebuilding homes for hundreds of people who lost theirs. West Virginia hopes to complete about 20 remaining homes through RISE West Virginia early this fall, said Jennifer Ferrell, director of community advancement for the state Economic Development Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WTRF- 7News

New Ohio gun law takes effect today

On Monday, June 13, Senate Bill 215 takes effect, allowing “qualifying adults” in Ohio to carry a concealed handgun without the need for a concealed handgun license. Qualifying adults are 21 years of age or older, legal residents, not fugitives, not subject to a protection order, have not been hospitalized or adjudicated mentally ill, have not been […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Guns for Ohio teachers: Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine, joined Monday morning by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, confirmed he has signed a bill that allows teachers and education staff to carry guns with training slimmed down from peace officer requirements. The governor’s meeting started at 10 a.m. – on the same day permitless carry goes into effect […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

41K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy