Hanover County, VA

Hanover County investigators searching for identity theft suspect

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in gathering information on an identity theft suspect.

On Tuesday, May 24, Hanover County deputies took an identity theft report. The victim reported that her vehicle had been broken into and her purse had been stolen from a location in downtown Richmond on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

On the same day, the victim’s credit card was used at a Kroger in Henrico County and their identification was used at a Truist bank in Chesterfield County to cash a check, according to police.

Juvenile male shot and killed in East End Henrico overnight, police investigating

Hanover County Deputies recovered security photos of the believed suspect during their investigation.

(Courtesy of Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 . Smartphone users can also use the P3Tips mobile app to submit their tips. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

