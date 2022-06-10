Inmate at Donaldson Correctional Facility dies following ‘medical illness’

BESSEMER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — On Thursday, an inmate serving a life sentence at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility died after spending a couple of weeks at UAB Hospital for treatment of an undisclosed “medical illness.”

John Paul Rice, 56, died 17 days after being transferred from the prison infirmary to UAB Hospital. Rice was serving a life sentence at Donaldson for a 1997 burglary conviction out of Baldwin County.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office did not specify what illness Rice was being treated for at the time of his death. The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the case.

