Homeworld 3 Delayed To 2023

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomeworld 3 has been delayed. The game, previously set for release in Q4 2022, has now shifted to the first half of 2023, the game's official Twitter account announced on Friday. Homeworld 3 is an RTS and the first entry in the main series since 2003's Homeworld 2. "Delivering...

