Yahoo appointed six new members, including The Honest Company founder and actress Jessica Alba and LionTree founder Aryeh Bourkoff, to its board of directors on Monday. Other incoming board members include Fouad ElNaggar, the CEO of Array and the former chief strategy officer at CBS Interactive; Michael Kives, the CEO of K5 Global; Cynthia Marshall, the CEO of the Dallas Mavericks; and Katie Stanton, the founder and general partner of Moxxie Ventures.More from The Hollywood ReporterVerizon Loses 78,000 Video Subs in First Quarter, Touts Highest Broadband Additions "in Over a Decade"Former CBS Interactive Chief Jim Lanzone Named CEO of YahooVerizon Loses...

BUSINESS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO