Des Moines Water Works to run nitrate removal facility for the first time in five years

By Iowa Public Radio
iowapublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa’s largest drinking water utility has started operation of its nitrate removal facility this week, as it said nitrate levels in raw water sources have increased. The last time Des Moines Waterworks had to use its nitrate removal facility was in 2017. This year's rainy spring weather is...

www.iowapublicradio.org

