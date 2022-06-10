ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Sound of Music’ child stars reunite to celebrate Julie Andrews

By Samantha Ibrahim
 3 days ago

The von Trapp children are back together again after almost 60 years apart.

The child stars who played the characters in the 1965 musical “Sound of Music” reunited to honor friend and star Julie Andrews at the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute on Thursday.

Andrews, 86, appeared at the event in Los Angeles to receive her lifetime award.

Nicholas Hammond, who played Friedrich in the musical, as well as Duane Chase (Kurt), Angela Cartwright (Brigitta), Debbie Turner (Marta) and Kym Karath (Gretl) all strolled the red carpet together at the Dolby Theater to support Andrews (who portrayed Maria von Trapp).

The group even belted out a sing-along of “Do Re Mi” and took photos with the “Princess Diaries” alum.

The movie’s other stars Charmian Carr and Heather Menzies-Urich, who portrayed Liesl and Louisa von Trapp in the movie, passed away in 2016 and 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pir5Y_0g6oi2Hp00
The stars who played members of the singing von Trapp kids 57 years ago in “Sound of Music” honored Julie Andrews on June 9.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Christopher Plummer — the legendary Captain von Trapp — died in February 2021 at the age of 91.

Many of the iconic British actress’ old pals and costars such as “Princess Diaries” star Hector Elizondo also appeared throughout the evening. Princess Mia Thermopolis herself, Anne Hathaway, sent in a lovely recorded message to pay tribute to Andrews.

Her “Mary Poppins” costar Dick Van Dyke also relayed a message via video.

Other iconic who made appearances included Jane Seymour, Steve Carell, Fran Drescher, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M1HBs_0g6oi2Hp00
Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer as Maria and Captain von Trapp in the 1965 musical “Sound of Music.”
Bettmann Archive
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SXZzh_0g6oi2Hp00
Debbie Turner, Angela Cartwright, Nicholas Hammond, Duane Chase and Kym Karath at the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute on June 9.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Andrews was presented with the prestigious award by comedian Carol Burnett.

“This night reminds me with great clarity how many people are involved with making movies,” Andrews said in her acceptance speech.

“What a huge collaborative effort it takes to bring film to the screen. My husband Blake [Edwards] never liked when people referred to filmmaking as the business or an industry. He insisted that film was an art form and should always be called that. And I know that is exactly the way the AFI feels also,” Andrews added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VJTFO_0g6oi2Hp00
The “Mary Poppins” star happily accepted the life achievement award at the AFI gala at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Cynthia Erivo performed a musical tribute to the “Victor/Victoria” actress — singing the song “Edelweiss” from the “Sound of Music.” Broadway alums like Ariana DeBose, Hugh Jackman, Kristin Chenoweth and Lin-Manuel Miranda also sent recorded messages to honor Andrews.

Fans will be able to watch the AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute special on TNT come June 16 at 10:00 p.m. EST/PST.

#Sound Of Music
