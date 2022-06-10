ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

This optical illusion has a revelation about your brain and eyes

By Alex Mitchell
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vMfaI_0g6ohzsI00

Talk about trippy.

New research has analyzed human reactions to several optical illusions in which a black mass appears to expand before someone’s very eyes, the New York Times reported .

These kinds of static images offer insight into how the human brain perceives the visual world, according to a recent study published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience .

Psychologists showed a photo of the black blot centered over a black and white, ovally checkered background to 50 men and women with normal vision. It was found that the stronger a participant’s reaction to the elusive photo, the more their pupils would dilate, according to the findings.

“There is no reason per se that the pupil should change in this situation, because nothing is changing in the world,” Bruno Laeng , Ph.D., study author and psychology professor at the University of Oslo, told the paper. “But something clearly has changed inside the mind.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SjnbW_0g6ohzsI00
A certain type of optical illusion is being studied for possible effects on human brains.
Getty Images/iStockphoto
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhLVo_0g6ohzsI00
This optical illusion might reveal if you feel trapped in your life

He describes human sight as “an eye with a brain attached,” adding that one’s brain “is analyzing what it’s seeing and building up, constructing a possible scenario and adapting to it.”

Fellow study authors say this illusion is so captivating because it gives viewers the feeling of stumbling into a dark tunnel or hole. When other variations in colors were also tested, a black hole over a magenta fill was found to get the strongest reaction.

It was also found that some, an estimated 14%, did not see the center color take over the whole image. Laeng pontificates that this has to do with past experiences or that they perceive the image in only two dimensions.

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Scientists release first analysis of rocks plucked from speeding asteroid

After a six-year journey, a plucky spacecraft called Hayabusa2 zinged back into Earth's atmosphere in late 2020 and landed deep in the Australian outback. When researchers from the Japanese space agency JAXA opened it, they found its precious payload sealed and intact: a handful of dirt that Hayabusa2 managed to scoop off the surface of a speeding asteroid.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Pre-historic Wallacea: A melting pot of human genetic ancestries

The Wallacean islands have always been separated from Asia and Oceania by deep-sea waters. Yet, these tropical islands were a corridor for modern humans migrating into the Pleistocene Australia-New Guinea landmass (Sahul) and have been home to modern human groups for at least 47,000 years. The archaeological record attests a major cultural transition across Wallacea that started around 3,500 years ago and is associated with the expansion of Austronesian-speaking farmers, who intermixed with local hunter-gatherer groups. However, previous genetic studies of modern-day inhabitants have yielded conflicting dates for this intermixing, ranging from 1,100 to nearly 5,000 years ago.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Land Animal in History

When we think of some of the largest land animals around today, we imagine elephants, crocodiles, and even ostriches. However, the ancient world was filled with land animals that were much larger than anything we have around today. That’s why we’re going to discover and examine the largest land animal in history. We’ll show you when it lived, what it was like, and if anything that large is walking around today.
WILDLIFE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy