Environment

Spare the Air Day for the Bay Area Friday

ksro.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday is a Spare the Air Day for the Bay Area, with hot temperatures...

www.ksro.com

sftravel.com

10 Best Bay Area Views

This story is brought to you by offMetro SF. offMetro SF is an online travel guide to getaways from San Francisco—car optional. When you need a city break, we know how best to get you off the beaten path, be it by train, bus, bike, boat, or car share. If you can't make the weekends longer, strive to make them better.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Travel + Leisure

This California Canyon Is Hidden Among the Tallest Trees on Earth — With 50-foot Walls Covered in Ferns

Thanks to Photoshop, good cameras, and clever photographers, it's easy to make a destination appear more stunning than it really is. That's why it's so special when you stumble upon a site that somehow manages to be more beautiful than it looks in photos. Enter, Fern Canyon, a narrow two-story canyon with walls that are covered — from top to bottom — with cascading ferns in all shades of green. It's located about 300 miles north of San Francisco in Humboldt County, California's Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Wildfires break out in North Bay, East Bay amid searing temperatures

Firefighters were confronted by wildfires near Santa Rosa and the Altamont Pass on Saturday as the Bay Area baked under high temperatures. The fires did not pose immediate threats to people or property, according to authorities. The Kelso incident was a fire that started near the Altamont Pass on June...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Silicon Valley

Marin County median home price breaks $2 million barrier

The median price of a detached home in Marin County has passed the $2 million mark amid steep spring gains throughout the Bay Area. The figure for May was just over $2.025 million in Marin County, according to data released by the assessor’s office on Friday. The price marked a 19% increase over the previous year.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Heat wave triggers weather by zip code -- 105 in Fairfield, 68 in Half Moon Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A high pressure system will send waves of heat into the San Francisco Bay Area Friday, triggering a wide range of temperatures from Half Moon Bay on the coast to dangerous conditions in Fairfield to the east. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Solano County, a heat advisory for inland communities and a small craft advisory off the coast.The comfort level of the day will very much depend on your zip code as the classic Bay Area micro-climate spread will be in full force.The extreme heat has triggered a First Alert...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Left out to dry: Sprinkler requirements the next hurdle for beleaguered CZU rebuilders

As more families in the Santa Cruz Mountains begin the rebuilding process nearly two years after losing their homes in the CZU Lightning Complex fire, another issue has become evident: a fire sprinkler requirement, and a lack of adequate water pressure for all affected families. Some say this could hinder their ability to get home more so than before: "What can I do, just move in and face possible red-tagging?"
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Gas Averaging $6.61 Per Gallon of Regular

The average gas price in Sonoma County is creeping in the direction of seven-dollars per gallon. It’s now $6.61 for a gallon of regular, up a cent from yesterday. That’s 57-cents higher than just a month ago. To the south, Marin County has $6.68 per gallon, and to the east, Napa County has $6.63. The cheapest gas in Sonoma County is at Costco or Safeway, where a gallon of unleaded is $6.09.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Soaring temperatures trigger excessive heat warning; First Alert Weather Day

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A high pressure system parked in the Pacific was turning up the heat in the Bay Area, triggering a First Alert Weather day on Friday as temperatures could reach as high as 105 degrees for some inland communities.While temperatures were above normal on Thursday, the region would be sweltering under intense heat on Friday before a weekend cool down begins.The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning or a heat warning for Bay Area communities away from the coast."The peak heating anticipated this week will occur on Friday and will translate to  surface...
ENVIRONMENT
KTVU FOX 2

Heat wave: Bay Area temps could top 100 degrees

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - It's going to be a scorcher in some areas of the Bay Area on Friday with temperatures reaching 100 degrees or more in some inland areas. "It's going to be the hottest day of the week," KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said. Several East Bay cities, such...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

From Mountain View to Sonoma, Hundreds March for Gun Control

Students led a gun control protest in downtown Redwood City on Saturday morning, one of several taking place around the Bay Area and more than 450 nationwide as part of the March For Our Lives movement. Students Kaaya Minocha, Lily Arangio, Nicholas Kwok and Christopher Kwok, all of whom have...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Skyrocketing prices in the Bay Area

LARKSPUR, Calif. (KRON) – Inflation numbers are squeezing a lot of people, and of course, that includes Bay Area residents.   KRON4 spoke with shoppers about how they’re dealing with the soaring prices. At Lucky’s supermarket in Larkspur, shoppers say enough is enough, something needs to be done about skyrocketing prices. It is pretty brutal all […]
LARKSPUR, CA
globalcirculate.com

Alleged Proud Boys storm Bay Area Drag Queen Story Hour event

Police are investigating an incident that occurred during a Drag Queen Story Hour at the San Lorenzo Library on Saturday afternoon after Panda Dulce, the San Francisco drag performer hosting the reading, said they were targeted by “a group of 8-10 Proud Boys” who stormed the room and shouted homophobic and transphobic threats at them, forcing them to leave the event with a security guard and hide in a back office.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Juneteenth celebrations across the San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- Mayor London Breed kicked off the Juneteenth holiday season Friday with an announcement and flag-raising ceremony at City Hall. Juneteenth is the federal holiday that commemorates when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were notified of their freedom in 1865. President Joe Biden made June 19 a federal holiday in 2021.SAN FRANCISCO Juneteenth Freedom Celebration: June 18, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fillmore District, San Francisco. This celebration will span eight city blocks and feature community leaders, performances, vendors and fashion. Free. https://juneteenth-sf.orgJuneteenth on the Waterfront: Saturday,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

South Bay water agencies roll out incentives to get residents to ditch lawns, fight drought

SANTA CLARA COUNTY residents are being asked to reduce water usage and local water authorities are offering incentives to help homeowners and businesses achieve this goal. In mid-May, Valley Water officials said county residents are going in the wrong direction in their use of water. Valley Water reported residents reduced water by 15 percent last October and November, but then went the other direction and increased water usage by a 30 percent during March. To curb the problem, Valley Water’s board of directors voted in April to restrict outdoor watering to two days a week. The San Jose City Council voted in May to require new developments to install drought-tolerant landscapes.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
sftravel.com

Oldest Restaurants in San Francisco by Neighborhood

In 49 square miles, you'll find genre-breaking cuisines, the freshest produce, and new cooking techniques that will delight your tongue. While San Francisco's culinary scene is always looking to the future, the city holds tightly to its history and pays homage to it at every opportunity. You find an eclectic group of restaurants on this list with diverse menus. One thing is for sure; these restaurants are all classics.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF to SJ section of high-speed rail project report released

(BCN)– The final environmental impact report is now complete for the section between San Francisco and San Jose of California’s high-speed rail project. The California High-Speed Rail Authority released the final report Friday on the possible environmental impacts of the roughly 49-mile northern leg of the rail system, which will extend through major population centers […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

