By the time he became president of Rowan University in 2012, Ali Houshmand already had lived the American Dream many times over. A mathematical scholar from Iran, he had studied in England and the U.S. (earning a Ph.D. along the way), worked in private practice (at United Airlines as an analyst) and served as a leader in higher education (at both the University of Cincinnati and Drexel University).

GLASSBORO, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO