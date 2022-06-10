Texas zoo left puzzled by photo of strange, upright creature caught on game camera
A bizarre image captured on camera outside a Texas zoo has wildlife experts and local officials baffled by the appearance of an upright animal strolling along in the middle of the night. The photo has led to speculation that it could be the infamous chupacabra, the mythical vampire beast that hunts...
Feral hogs are a huge problem around the country, but especially in Texas. So much so, that in Texas you can literally book a helicopter seat to go hunt these things from the air… just mowing them down from the skies with a fully-automatic machine gun. It’s pretty wild…...
This has got to be one of the strangest fish landed this year. Anglers Justin Jordan and Terrell Maguire recently hooked into an all-black specimen they say is a melanistic alligator gar. Jordan is a guide for Lotus Guide Service and posted pictures of the unlikely catch on Facebook on May 16.
Something weird is roaming around the Amarillo Zoo in Amarillo, Texas. Usually, we stick to aliens and Bigfoot here at Outsider, but now we’ve hooked something really weird. Reports and photos have come in from the zoo’s official Twitter of a strange creature that, admittedly, looks sort of like a large Sonic the Hedgehog, skulking around outside the zoo.
They say everything in Texas is bigger! It's official, that the Guinness World Record has named a two-year-old Great Dane, Zeus as the tallest living dog in the world. The world's top dog was measured at 3 ft. 5.18 inches and weighs 200 pounds, according to owner Brittany Davis from Bedford, Texas near the city of Fort Worth.
An urban legend creature linked to parts of Mexico and the southern U.S. is capturing the minds of the internet with an image shared by a zoo. What Happened: The Amarillo Zoo shared an image with the public asking for help to identify a weird creature seen outside the zoo in the early morning hours on May 21.
Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws. Even though a bear can hear and smell far better than any human, it’s surprising how many times a person can sneak right up on them. But usually, when […]
Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
First he heard about the body in the barrel.Next he heard that it was murder.And then Geoffrey Schumacher – along with fellow gangster historians and enthusiasts learning the news coming out of a shrinking Lake Mead – thought of one thing: the mob.“This topic is on the lips of everybody in this town,” Mr Schumacher, vice president of exhibits and programs at Las Vegas’ Mob Museum, tells The Independent. “Anywhere I go – especially me – people want to talk about it and speculate about it.“There’s something about solving an old mystery that appeals to people. And it hearkens back...
At least 14 students and one teacher were killed when a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday. Abbott said the shooter is also dead, and is believed to have been killed by responding law enforcement officers. Abbott's comments came after the district...
Disturbing new video obtained by The Post shows demented Robb Elementary School shooter Salvador Ramos grinning as he holds up a bag of blood-soaked dead cats. The deranged 18-year-old gunman is seen smiling in the undated footage while sitting in the passenger seat of a pal’s car — holding up a clear plastic bag with at least two bloodied cats visible inside.
In something that has become all too familiar, a school shooting occurred on May 24, 2022, this time in Uvalde, Texas. By the end of the night, 19 elementary school students and two adults at Robb Elementary School were dead. The suspect in the massacre was also killed. NPR reported that it was the 27th school shooting this year. Social media sounded off on the heels of the tragedy — the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut — and many voices came from those in the entertainment world… Ivanka Trump tweeted, "It's impossible to imagine the pain being felt by the victims' families as a result of the senseless violence in TX. May God be with them and the Uvalde community as the nation condemns this horrific act of evil & prays for their strength in the face of this unimaginable tragedy."
FORT WORTH, Texas — Watch the full story tonight on WFAA at 10. The advent of DNA test kits has helped millions of people discover intricate details of their heritage. They've also uncovered hundreds of thousands of family secrets that some parents preferred would have stayed hidden. But in...
American Idol star Drake McCain Taylor confirmed that his sister‘s body was found dead in a Tennessee lake in a heartbreaking Facebook post shared on Tuesday.“My beautiful baby sister! Bubba misses you so much my heart can’t take it. Y’all please just pray for our family right now and respect our privacy. GOD BLESS!” Mr Taylor wrote while sharing an article that confirmed that his 19-year-old sister, Madison Taylor, had died drowning in Watts Bar Lake just after midnight Tuesday.Mr Taylor, who appeared on the popular singing competition in 2021 and nearly broke into the show’s top 24, expanded more...
Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s vehicle was damaged during a random shooting in Minden, Louisiana on Friday per TMZ Sports. Fortunately, Sneed was not in the vehicle when fired upon on Friday. Two friends of Sneed were in the Ford Bronco when it was hit. Neither individual sustained any injuries.
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood late Sunday announced PVT Brendan Lush, who had been missing since Monday, May 9, had been located and was being returned to his Army unit with the assistance of law enforcement. “As he returns to the care of his leadership this evening, he...
HONDO, Texas—The father of the 18-year-old gunman who killed 21 people at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, this week wants the world to know he is sorry. In an interview with The Daily Beast outside a home in Hondo, Texas, Salvador Ramos said, “I just want the people to know I’m sorry man, [for] what my son did.”
Oh, but it is completely real. A full grown adult grizzly bear in Alaska walking up and having a seat right next to you seems like something that might haunt your nightmares, but this fella appears to be pretty friendly… for now. A bear that can weigh up to...
