ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, medics say

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D27WZ_0g6ohcop00

HEBRON, West Bank — Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian man and wounded six others in the occupied West Bank town of Halhoul on Thursday, Palestinian medical officials said.

The Israeli military said forces “conducted counterterrorism activities to confiscate terror funds” in the town near Hebron. It said it responded with riot dispersal means and live fire when dozens of Palestinians hurled rocks and explosive devices at the soldiers.

Witnesses said the Israeli army entered Halhoul and sealed off a currency exchange office, leading to confrontations with residents who hurled rocks at the troops.

The Palestinian foreign ministry described the killing of the 27-year-old man, a father, as an Israeli “execution” and called for international protection for the Palestinians.

Violence in territories where Palestinians seek statehood has simmered since U.S.-sponsored peace talks stalled in 2014. It has flared again since January, with Israeli raids that have killed at least 47 Palestinians and Arab street attacks that have killed 19 people in Israel and the West Bank.

Previous 1 of 4 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pMdh5_0g6ohcop00
A Palestinian falls while running away from a sound grenade during a protest after the Israeli top court paved way for razing eight Palestinian hamlets, in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 10, 2022.
Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQXHM_0g6ohcop00
Israeli soldiers arrest Israeli peace activists during a protest to prevent Israeli settlers from removing Palestine flags at the village of Azoun, near the West Bank city of Qalqilya, June 9, 2022.
EPA
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qH8JE_0g6ohcop00
An Israeli soldier shouts at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest after the Israeli top court paved way for razing eight Palestinian hamlets, in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 10, 2022.
REUTERS

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Syria says major damage, runways unusable after Israel hits airport

Syria has confirmed major damage including to runways at Damascus International Airport, which was closed for a second day Saturday for repairs after Israeli air strikes. Those strikes targeted Iranian positions and weapon depots near Damascus, starting a fire near one of the positions close to the airport, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Palestinian People#West Bank#Israeli#Halhoul#Arab#Reuters
Reuters

Turkey caught in a spiral of lira crises

June 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira has lost nearly a quarter of its value this year as soaring inflation and the central bank's reluctance to raise interest rates stoke fears of another currency crisis. No stranger to booms and busts as well as sharp swings in its currency, Turkey has...
Atlas Obscura

Lion Tombs of Dadan

The area around Al-Ula is famous for the iconic tombs at Hegra (Mada’in Saleh). These were built by the Nabataeans in the first century. However, archaeological excavations unearthed remains of an even older civilization a stone throw south of Hegra: Dadan (or Dedan), sometimes referred to as Lihyan. The...
BBC

Labour councillor suspended over alleged anti-Semitic remarks

A councillor has been suspended after allegedly making anti-Semitic comments at a meeting. Mohammed Iqbal, a Labour councillor in Lancashire, allegedly made the remarks in a council debate that discussed tensions between Israel and Palestine. Mr Iqbal, the opposition leader for Pendle Council, revealed the suspension himself in a statement...
SOCIETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy