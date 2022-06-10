ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey mom recalls moments Ida floodwater forced her and daughter from home

By FOX Weather
 3 days ago

New Jersey resident Maryann Morris has to reassure her daughter every time it rains that their house won’t flood like last summer when Ida hit. The remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded their home, damaging everything, including her 7-year-old daughter’s recent birthday gifts.

“She’s afraid of water now. She’s afraid that any time it rains, there could be another flood,” Morris says.

She says that it was a traumatic event the night that she and her daughter needed to evacuate.

“It was about two o’clock in the morning. It was pitch black outside, and the emergency sirens had just gone off in town,” Morris said. “People started leaving their homes, leaving everything they had behind.”

She didn’t have much time to gather her things.

“A friend of mine who lives two doors down started calling my phone. ‘You got to get your stuff. You got to get out. The water’s coming, the water’s coming.'” Morris said. “Her husband actually came running down the street, pounding on the door. He helped us get out.”

Morris took hold of her daughter and got out just in time.

“As we were leaving my property, I made it to the curb as the water was coming up to my feet. It was at our heels as we were running down the street,” Morris said.

New Jersey resident Maryann Morris has to reassure her daughter every time it rains that their house won’t flood like last summer when Ida hit.
Fox Weather

They ran to a friend’s house on higher ground. Morris recalls the floodwaters inundating their house.

“You’re watching the water just come right in. It was something I never want to live through again,” Morris said. “It’s just amazing because of the sheer force of the water. We watched it move cars that were parked on the street. All of the adults in the house were scared. None of us slept that night.”

A man in waist-deep water walks by a door floating in floodwater in Manville, NJ, on Sept. 2, 2021, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
Carlos Gonzalez/AP
At least 29 people were killed in New Jersey from Ida’s floodwaters.
Fox Weather

Hurricane Ida made landfall in southeast Louisiana as a Category 4 storm on Aug. 29 with winds sustained around 150 mph and a storm surge of 14 feet, but its effects were felt up the entire Eastern Seaboard, with tornadoes and flooding reported as north as New England.

As the storm’s remnants impacted the I-95 corridor, some cities in the Northeast were placed under their first flood emergencies ever as upwards of 10 inches of rain fell during only a few hours.

At least 29 people were killed in New Jersey alone from Ida’s historic floodwaters. President Biden declared a disaster declaration for the state due to the extensive damage.

