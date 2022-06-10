Former Alabama football player found guilty in January incident

View the original article to see embedded media.

Former Alabama football player Jay Barker, was placed on probation after being found guilty of a reckless endangerment charge, according to AL.com.

Barker faced a felony aggravated assault charge in January for the incident, which involved his wife, country music singer Sara Evans.

He was found guilty on May 11 and received 11 months and 29 days of probation, according to the report.

Court documents filed in January said Barker tried to run over two people, one of whom was allegedly his wife, with his car around 1:30 a.m. following a party.

Barker allegedly reversed his car "at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them, but missed," according to the report.

The victims called police shortly after, and authorities apprehended Barker when he drove back to the scene later.

Barker played quarterback for Alabama from 1991 to 1994, starting for three seasons, including on the Crimson Tide's national championship team in 1992.

He had a 56.9 percent career completion rate with 5,689 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions.

Barker helped lead Alabama to a victory over No. 1 Miami in the 1993 Sugar Bowl for the national title, and finished his career as Alabama's then-winningest quarterback with a 35-2-1 record.

Barker married Evans in 2008 and she filed for divorce in 2021.

( h/t AL.com )

