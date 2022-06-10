ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WashingtonExaminer

'Out of gas': Gas station owner halts fuel sales in protest of rising prices

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZGcnx_0g6oh2K200


A gas station owner in Amherst, Massachusetts , stopped selling fuel to boycott rising prices .

Reynold Gladu put up cardboard signs at each pump, letting customers know there was no gas to sell. The Ren’s Mobil station has been in business since the 1970s.

“It’s hard enough for people to put groceries on their table after working in the factory or wherever they work for 30-40 hours a week and not be able to put gas in their car and get to work. I don’t want to be part of that,” Gladu said .

COMMUTING WITH A BICYCLE IS OUT FOR SOME, EVEN WITH HIGH GAS PRICES

Gladu claimed that his supplier upcharged gas by 20 cents one day, and then an additional 20 cents the very next day. The sudden jump in less than 24 hours convinced Gladu to boycott gas sales entirely.

While he isn’t selling fuel, he said he would continue to operate and service vehicles as needed.

“I will continue to operate this that belongs to me, not Mobil, but myself as an individual, and if people want to have their cars serviced, I will be happy to do it,” he said.

This comes after an owner in Phoenix, Arizona, implemented a similar protest, opting to sell gas at a loss to himself. Jaswiendre Singh was selling gas for $5.19 a gallon this week, while his supplier sells it at $5.66. Singh began undercharging back in March, when he could see rising prices affecting his customers.

“People don’t have the money right now,” Singh said . “God gave me help. It doesn’t matter. We are not here to make money right now. I’m very happy to help the other people.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Average gas prices in the United States reached the $5 per gallon milestone on Thursday.

Comments / 3

not.today!
3d ago

Empathy, is what the has 💕prayers for him . I’ll definitely go for my car maintenance for now on to help him out !

Reply
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Station#Protest#Vehicles#Traffic#Mobil
TODAY.com

When will gas prices finally start coming down?

Denton Cinquegrana, chief oil analyst for the Oil Price Information Service, joins TODAY to discuss the shocking rise of gas prices and what to expect in the coming months. “I see nothing really kind of stopping it. I think the response has to come from the consumer. We just have to consume less,” Cinquegrana says.June 11, 2022.
TRAFFIC
shefinds

Costco Just Issued A Warning To Customers On Its Website–Yikes!

Costco recently updated their list of 22 “currently known scams” to alert shoppers about a new issue that could take a toll on their bank account if they’re not careful. If you’re a member of this wholesale store, you should be aware of the fact that a fraudulent website, which looks shockingly similar to Costco’s, is taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.
ECONOMY
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
Mashed

The Food That's Seen The Greatest Price Increase From Inflation

It's no secret that inflation has impacted every industry from fuel to furniture, but one place where U.S. consumers are really feeling its day-to-day effects is at the supermarket checkout. In January, grocery prices in the U.S. reached a record-breaking high with the overall price of food costing 6.5% more than it was the previous year, marking the highest rate of inflation since the 1980s.
BUSINESS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
211K+
Followers
65K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy