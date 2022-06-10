ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jerry Seinfeld coming to Jacksonville

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Jerry Seinfeld (facebook.com/JerrySeinfeld/)

Jacksonville, Fla. — Legendary comic, Jerry Seinfeld, is planning a return to Jacksonville.

He’ll perform his newest stand-up act at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

Seinfeld is best known for starring in one of the most successful comedy series on television: “Seinfeld.”

In 2009, TV Guide named it the greatest television show of all time.

Tickets for his Jacksonville show go on sale June 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and the box office.

Prices range from $62 - $172.

Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Turns 200: James Weldon Johnson

James Weldon Johnson was born in Jacksonville in 1871. He was an educator, but also a poet. Johnson served as principal of the Stanton Institute. On Feb. 12, 1890, he performed “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” at the school for Booker T. Washington as part of a celebration of for Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jerry Seinfeld
First Coast News

T.K. Waters remains silent on Sheriff Williams' residency controversy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed Jacksonville sheriff candidate T.K. Waters following Sheriff Williams' retirement. "That's my man there," the governor said while pointing. "I'm supporting T.K. Waters for the next Jacksonville sheriff. I think he's got a tremendous background. He's been involved at various levels of law enforcement. I think he would really provide excellent leadership for the people of Jacksonville."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville, FL
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

