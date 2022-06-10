Jerry Seinfeld coming to Jacksonville
Jacksonville, Fla. — Legendary comic, Jerry Seinfeld, is planning a return to Jacksonville.
He’ll perform his newest stand-up act at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.
Seinfeld is best known for starring in one of the most successful comedy series on television: “Seinfeld.”
In 2009, TV Guide named it the greatest television show of all time.
Tickets for his Jacksonville show go on sale June 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and the box office.
Prices range from $62 - $172.
