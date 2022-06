RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Authorities are investigating two shootings in Augusta. According to the coroner’s office, the first incident happened at 10th and Broad Street on Sunday, June 12. The victim, later identified as Logan Etterle, 21, of Thomson, was shot at least once and died at the scene just before 3 a.m. The second […]

1 DAY AGO