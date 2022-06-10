ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd Kelly Jr. football camp to benefit Zaevion Dobson Memorial Foundation

By Gregory Raucoules
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Tennessee fan favorite Todd Kelly Jr. will hold his first football camp in Knoxville next month with proceeds benefitting two Knoxville charities.

Todd Kelly Jr.’s First Annual “Camp 24” Football Camp will take place Saturday, July 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sansom Sports Complex. Proceeds will be donated to support the Emerald Youth Foundation and The Zaevion Dobson Memorial Foundation.

Zaevion Dobson remembered five years after his death

Kelly Jr. played defensive back at Tennessee from 2014 to 2018. He changed his jersey number from #6 to #24 ahead of his junior year in honor of Zaevion Dobson , a 15-year-old football player at Fulton High School who was killed while shielding two of his friends from gunfire in 2015.

The Zaevion Dobson Memorial Foundation was established in 2016 to provide recreational and educational activities for underserved communities.

Vols Baseball players visit fans in children’s hospital

The camp will teach young football players ages 7-14 through drills and competitions. It will be a non-padded, no-contact camp, so participants are asked to come in normal athletic wear with cleats or sneakers.

Current Tennessee football players will also hold a meet and greet campers at the camp. Click here for additional information and tickets.

