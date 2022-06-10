ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Step inside the 8 Louisville hotels and restaurants that earned AAA's Four Diamond honors

By Thomas Birmingham, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago

Gas prices are going up. Air travel costs are going up. For people looking to get away and find the best places to eat or spend the night, costs are going up all over.

But Louisville residents looking for a vacation may not need to travel far. Eight hotels and restaurants around the city just earned the Four Diamond designation from AAA, a status the organization says it hands out only to establishments that are "refined, stylish with upscale physical attributes, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail."

Six hotels and two restaurants in Louisville earned the distinction, AAA announced in a release Thursday. Those businesses are among more than 1,700 hotels and 600 restaurants across North America that have been given the title, which represents just 4.2% of locations in the Diamond program. The distinction isn't permanent, either – once earned, the business must pass the same inspections the following year to earn it again.

“These hotels and restaurants meet AAA’s stringent standards and consistently pass the test of discerning AAA inspectors,” Bevi Powell, senior vice president of AAA East Central, said in the release.

The eight Louisville businesses have something in common – they're all located downtown. A quick trip to the Brown Hotel alone will get you into two of them. Here's a look at the eight Louisville locations with Four Diamond distinction.

21c Museum Hotel

  • 700 W. Main St.
  • Four Diamond hotel since 2008
  • 21c Museum Hotel offers 91 rooms with an art museum inside, along with Louisville's Proof on Main restaurant.

Embassy Suites Louisville Downtown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ghrY_0g6oebTN00

  • 501 S. Fourth St.
  • Four Diamond hotel since 2015
  • Embassy Suites Louisville Downtown is a historic Hilton hotel along Louisville's Museum Row, inside a building that once served customers as Stewart's Dry Goods.

Hotel Distil, Autograph Collection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rBGAY_0g6oebTN00

  • 101 West Main St.
  • Four Diamond hotel since 2020
  • A newer hotel in Louisville that opened in late 2019, Hotel Distil is also home to a popular taco restaurant on its first floor and a short stroll from the KFC Yum Center.

Louisville Marriott Downtown

  • 280 W. Jefferson St.
  • Four Diamond hotel since 2005
  • The Louisville Marriott Downtown offers unique access to downtown entertainment options with its skywalk to the nearby Kentucky International Convention Center.

Omni Louisville Hotel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vbsK9_0g6oebTN00

  • 400 S. 2nd St.
  • Four Diamond hotel since 2018
  • The Omni Louisville Hotel, which opened in 2018, bills itself as the "new cornerstone of downtown," with a grocery store, salon, bowling alley, several bars and other amenities.

The Brown Hotel

  • 335 W. Broadway
  • Four Diamond hotel since 1993
  • A opulent downtown Louisville staple, the Brown Hotel opened in 1923 and has since hosted thousands of guests, along with weddings and other memorable events.

English Grill

  • 335 W. Broadway
  • Four Diamond restaurant since 1994
  • The English Grill is the signature restaurant at the Brown Hotel, where Louisville's famous "Hot Brown" sandwich was first served in 1926.

Vincenzo's Restaurant

  • 150 S. 5th St.
  • Four Diamond hotel since 2007
  • Vincenzo's is a popular Italian restaurant in downtown Louisville that even earned a shoutout in Jack Harlow's hit "Whats Poppin."

