New Orleans, LA

One-time Pro Bowl LB Joe Schobert visiting with Saints

By Victor Barbosa
 3 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Schobert's 2017 Pro Bowl campaign included career highs in tackles (league-high 144), forced fumbles (three) and sacks (3.0). He has five straight years of at least 103 tackles and in his lone season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, he recorded 112 tackles and six passes defended.

He was released by the Steelers in March. Schobert spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns, before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in April 2020 and being traded from Jacksonville to Pittsburgh in August 2021.

If Schobert were to sign with the Saints, he'd join a group of linebackers that includes 2020 third-round pick Zack Baun, incoming second-year pro Pete Werner and veteran former All-Pro Demario Davis.

