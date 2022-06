Quality Journalism for Critical Times A day after GOP lawmakers in the Legislature blocked a special session on expanded gun restrictions, Florida Democrats, other politicians, activists and citizens held rallies Saturday to protest continuing gun violence that has shocked the nation in recent weeks. The protests were scheduled from Alaska to Maine to Washington D.C. and down to Florida and […] The post Protests against gun violence spread across FL and the nation Saturday: What will come from it? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO