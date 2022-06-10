ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Today in History: Today is Friday, June 10, the 161st day of 2022.

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cdQKF_0g6odJoc00
In 1989, the series "Tales from the Crypt" debuted on HBO. Ran for 7 seasons & 93 episodes.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 10, 1967, six days of war in the Mideast involving Israel, Syria, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq ended as Israel and Syria accepted a United Nations-mediated cease-fire.

On this date:

In 1692, the first execution resulting from the Salem witch trials in Massachusetts took place as Bridget Bishop was hanged.

In 1907, eleven men in five cars set out from the French embassy in Beijing on a race to Paris. (Prince Scipione Borghese of Italy was the first to arrive in the French capital two months later.)

In 1935, Alcoholics Anonymous was founded in Akron, Ohio, by Dr. Robert Holbrook Smith and William Griffith Wilson.

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy signed into law the Equal Pay Act of 1963, aimed at eliminating wage disparities based on gender.

In 1971, President Richard M. Nixon lifted a two-decades-old trade embargo on China.

In 1977, James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., escaped from Brushy Mountain State Prison in Tennessee with six others; he was recaptured June 13.

In 1978, Affirmed, ridden by Steve Cauthen, won the 110th Belmont Stakes to claim horse racing’s 11th Triple Crown.

In 1989, the series “Tales from the Crypt” debuted on HBO. Ran for 7 seasons & 93 episodes.

In 1991, 11-year-old Jaycee Dugard of South Lake Tahoe, California, was abducted by Phillip and Nancy Garrido; Jaycee was held by the couple for 18 years before she was found by authorities.

In 2009, James von Brunn, an 88-year-old white supremacist, opened fire in the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., killing security guard Stephen T. Johns. (Von Brunn died at a North Carolina hospital in January 2010 while awaiting trial.) Donald Trump fired Miss California USA Carrie Prejean, who’d sparked controversy when she said gays shouldn’t be allowed to marry.

In 2013, jury selection began in Sanford, Florida, in the trial of neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman, charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. (Zimmerman was acquitted.)

In 2016, Muhammad Ali was laid to rest in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, after an all-day send-off. “Mr. Hockey” Gordie Howe, who set scoring records that stood for decades, died in Sylvania, Ohio, at 88.

In 2020, protesters pulled down a century-old statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in Richmond, Virginia, the former capital of the Confederacy. NASCAR announced that it was banning the Confederate flag at all of its races and venues; the flag had been a common sight at those events for more than 70 years.

Ten years ago: Parts of northern Colorado and southern New Mexico battled wildfires that were spreading rapidly through mountainous forest land, forcing hundreds of evacuations. Shanshan Feng won the LPGA Championship to become the first Chinese player to win an LPGA Tour title and a major event, closing with a 5-under 67 for a two-stroke victory at Locust Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York. The bittersweet “Once” won eight Tony Awards, including best musical; “Clybourne Park” won best play.

Five years ago: British Prime Minister Theresa May struck a deal in principle with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party to prop up the Conservative government, which had been stripped of its majority in a disastrous election. Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia stunned No. 3 Simona Halep 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the French Open final for the first title of her career.

One year ago: Republican lawmakers voted with majority Democrats in the Oregon House of Representatives to expel a Republican member, Mike Nearman, who had let violent, far-right protesters into the state Capitol in December 2020. The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman pleaded guilty in Washington to charges that she helped her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire. (Emma Coronel Aispuro would be sentenced to three years in prison.)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Alexandra Stewart is 83. Singer Shirley Alston Reeves (The Shirelles) is 81. Actor Jurgen Prochnow is 81. Media commentator Jeff Greenfield is 79. Actor Frankie Faison is 73. Football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts is 71. Country singer-songwriter Thom Schuyler is 70. Former Sen. John Edwards, D-N.C., is 69. Actor Andrew Stevens is 67. Singer Barrington Henderson is 66. Rock musician Kim Deal is 61.

Singer Maxi Priest is 61. Actor Gina Gershon is 60. Actor Jeanne Tripplehorn is 59. Rock musician Jimmy Chamberlin is 58. Actor Ben Daniels is 58. Actor Kate Flannery is 58. Model-actor Elizabeth Hurley is 57. Rock musician Joey Santiago is 57. Actor Doug McKeon is 56. Rock musician Emma Anderson is 55. Country musician Brian Hofeldt (The Derailers) is 55. Rapper The D.O.C. is 54. Rock singer Mike Doughty is 52. R&B singer Faith Evans is 49. Actor Hugh Dancy is 47. R&B singer Lemisha Grinstead (702) is 44. Actor DJ Qualls is 44. Actor Shane West is 44. Country singer Lee Brice is 43. Singer Hoku is 41. Actor Leelee Sobieski is 40. Olympic gold medal figure skater Tara Lipinski is 40. Americana musician Bridget Kearney (Lake Street Dive) is 37. Actor Titus Makin is 33. Actor Tristin Mays is 32. Sasha Obama is 21. Actor Eden McCoy is 19.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
Washington Examiner

When did California become so racist?

The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans released an “interim report” last month, and it is indeed a fascinating document. It includes some common myths of the Left, including the false claim that 1619 was the first year African slaves were brought to North America. It also glosses over California’s dark history of Native American enslavement, which is odd considering how much time the report spends on the very real ill treatment of black people in the rest of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Oxygen

N.Y. Mother Pleads For Public's Help After Daughter Disappears On Work Trip To Washington D.C.

A mother is desperate to find her daughter who disappeared more than a month ago after traveling to Washington D.C. TiJae Baker, 23, was last seen by loved ones leaving her Wortman Avenue, Brooklyn residence on May 1 at around 3:36 p.m., according to the NYPD. The missing woman’s mother, Toquanna Baker, told reporters with New York ABC affiliate WABC that TiJae boarded a bus for Washington D.C. to make posters shortly after meeting an unnamed woman online.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Simona Halep
Person
Leelee Sobieski
Person
John F. Kennedy
Person
James Earl Ray
Person
Lee Brice
Stacey Doud

'Grandmother of Juneteenth’ to Walk 2.5 Miles at Age 96 for First Anniversary of Juneteenth National Independence Day

Almost a year has gone by since President Biden made the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law on July 17, 2021. The concept of Juneteenth has been celebrated on June 19 in different parts of the U.S. since 1965. This day commemorates the freedom of African Americans that were previously kept slaves, as well as a celebration of African American/Black history and culture.
FORT WORTH, TX
Daily Mail

'I have never forgotten them. I know that their spirits are here': Veterans of the Second World War mark the 78th anniversary of the D-Day landings on the beaches of Normandy

Nearly 80 years after they landed on France's shore in the largest amphibious assault in history, surviving American World War II veterans remembered that fateful day. On Monday, American veterans gathered at Omaha Beach on the Normandy coast amid another war ravaging Europe. 'Ukraine is a very sad situation,' D-Day...
MILITARY
Missouri Independent

The forgotten history of Memorial Day grew up in aftermath of Civil War | Opinion

In the years following the bitter Civil War, a former Union general took a holiday originated by former Confederates and helped spread it across the entire country. The holiday was Memorial Day, an annual commemoration was born in the former Confederate States in 1866 and adopted by the United States in 1868. It is a […] The post The forgotten history of Memorial Day grew up in aftermath of Civil War | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tony Awards#Birthdays#United Nations#French#The 110th Belmont Stakes#Hbo
Fox News

Remember D-Day as if it were yesterday, every day

When in Europe I make it a point to go to Normandy, France. I stand on the bluffs of Pointe du Hoc and imagine what it was like for the young Army Rangers to scale the cliffs under a barrage of enemy machine gun fire. I walk the streets of Sainte-Mère-Église and Carentan where U.S. Army paratroopers descended from the skies. I look across the fields where gliders of the 82nd Airborne approached from out of the night, to gaze out over the beaches of Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, and Sword where allied soldiers landed on June 6, 1944, D-Day.
NFL
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Saturday, June 11, 2022

Today is Saturday, June 11, the 162nd day of 2022 with 203 to follow. The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include English playwright/poet Ben Jonson in 1572; German composer Richard Strauss in 1864; Montana's Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, in 1880; undersea explorer Jacques Cousteau in 1910; Hall of Fame football Coach Vince Lombardi in 1913; singer/pianist Hazel Scott in 1920; author William Styron in 1925; actor Gene Wilder in 1933; Scottish auto racer Jackie Stewart in 1939 (age 83); actor Adrienne Barbeau in 1945 (age 77); drummer Frank Beard in 1949 (age 73); football Hall of Fame member Joe Montana in 1956 (age 66); actor Hugh Laurie in 1959 (age 63); TV host Dr. Mahmet Oz, in 1960 (age 62); actor Peter Dinklage in 1969 (age 53); actor Joshua Jackson in 1978 (age 44); actor Shia LaBeouf in 1986 (age 36); actor Jimmy O. Yang in 1987 (age 35); actor Claire Holt in 1988 (age 34); rapper Kodak Black, born Bill Kahan Kapri, in 1997 (age 25).
ASTRONOMY
MilitaryTimes

World War II veterans honored a day before D-Day anniversary

RANVILLE, France — More than 20 British World War II veterans gathered Sunday near Pegasus Bridge in northwestern France, one of the first sites liberated by Allied forces from Nazi Germany, for commemorations honoring the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the U.S., Canada and other nations who landed in Normandy on June 6, 1944.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
NASCAR
Country
Egypt
Country
Syria
The Intercept

History Says Democracy Will Die if Democrats Don’t Try “Going Big”

Yet the United States didn’t go fascist. Why? In 1941, the journalist Dorothy Thompson wrote an unsettling article for Harper’s Magazine which asked the question, “Who Goes Nazi?” Based on her time spent in Europe — she was the first U.S. reporter expelled from Nazi Germany — Thompson explained, “Nazism has nothing to do with race and nationality. It appeals to a certain type of mind.” Moreover, Thompson wrote, huge swaths of Americans possessed this type of mind.
U.S. POLITICS
Reader's Digest

As an Immigrant, This Is What the 4th of July Means to Me

At nine years old, I immigrated to the United States with my family, after a nearly 10-year wait for the application to be approved. We left home with stars and stripes in our eyes, following my parents’ dream for a brighter future for us all. Since then, for more than 30 years now, I’ve spent the 4th of July like any other American: watching parades, taking in grand fireworks displays, and celebrating the holiday with popsicles and hot dogs.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

The world is being infected by America's race pathology

Throughout my life, I have watched the world become more American. On every continent, people learn English, watch U.S. films, wear blue jeans, and aspire to live in pluralist, capitalist, and individualist societies. The dissemination of American values was one of the happiest facts of the 20th century. But I fear that the 21st century has brought an altogether darker cultural export.
SOCIETY
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy