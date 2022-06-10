ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High bacteria levels found in 3 local waterways

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Even with a chance of pop-up rain showers this weekend, some may be looking to capitalize on sunny moments out on the water.

In the latest water quality report from Charleston Waterkeeper, a few Lowcountry waterways recorded high levels of bacteria deeming them an unsafe option for swimming.

Out of 16 tested sites, Charleston Waterkeeper reported high levels of Enterococcus bacteria at 3 sites– Hendricks Park, upper Shem Creek, and upper Ellis Creek.

The bad news continues for Hendricks Park which shows high bacteria levels for the sixth consecutive week. Swimming and other water-based activities are not recommended.

Good news: In Charleston Harbor, all tested sites show GREEN for the second consecutive week, marking a safe option for boaters and swimmers.

Things are looking a little trickier at Shem Creek as swimming in the lower half of the creek near the boat landing should be safe, but issues arise as you move up towards the residential portion.

Lower Shem Creek is clear, but use caution in the upper reaches

Spots in West Ashley like Northbridge Park and Wappoo Cut Boat Landing are another great option as bacteria levels there are low.

Results are mixed on James Island, too. Upper Ellis Creek shows RED but it’s GREEN in the lower reaches, so use caution. Other sites on the island look good, though, including Clark Sound and Sol Legare.

Mixed results on James Island

Beachgoers rejoice because Charleston Waterkeeper has given the all-clear at area beaches this week. The map shows all GREENS on Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Kiawah Island, and Seabrook Island. No data was collected for Folly Beach, but it was clear in the previous report.

You can explore the map here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

