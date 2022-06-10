Ani DiFranco Celebrates Iconic Album LIVING IN CLIP on Its 25th Anniversary with Remastered Singles, First Vinyl Edition Out July 29
Nashville, TN – Singer/songwriter/feminist/activist/author Ani DiFranco is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of her seminal first live album Living In Clip with the remastered singles “32 Flavors” and “Willing to Fight” available today on DSPs HERE. DiFranco’s label Righteous Babe Records is also offering a 25th anniversary, remastered edition of the landmark...guitargirlmag.com
Comments / 0