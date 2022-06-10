Braum’s An Affair Of The Heart Event Kicks Off This Weekend At State Fairgrounds

This year, the 72nd Annual "Indian Hills Pow Wow" will be held in eastern Oklahoma County, July 28 - July 31, with "MCs" (masters of ceremoney) Edmond Nevaquoya (Comanche) & RG Harris (Sac & Fox/Ponca). This year, Keeper of the Drum/HS will be Leonard Cozad, Jr.(Kiowa). In addition: HMD -...
Tulsa's Mother Road Market celebrated Pride Month with a "Drag Brunch" on Sunday. The Food Halls teamed up with the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation to show their support for the LGBTQ community with a free drag performance and brunch. Limited edition t-shirts were sold at the event and all proceeds...
The City of Seminole is hosting their first-ever Pride celebration Saturday night. You can catch it near Main and Evans from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m. There are food trucks, live performances and even a pet costume contest. Food truck sales will benefit the Seminole Public Library.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Miss Bricktown Megan Gold was crowned Miss Oklahoma 2022 Saturday night at River Spirit Casino. Gold competed against 35 other candidates for the title and will receive a $25,000 cash scholarship, and represent Oklahoma in the Miss America competition. The top five finalists were first...
Fans of The Outsiders got together to perform tai chi outside the official museum for the famous book and movie on Saturday. The event was held on the lawn of The Outsiders Museum in Tulsa. Fans of all ages were welcome to this unique event. "You ask, why tai chi...
The Tulsa City-County Library is teaching tourists about the historic all-black towns of Oklahoma. The library hosted its 23rd annual “All-Black Towns Tour” Saturday. The “All-Black Towns Tour” made stops in Redbird, Tullahassee, and the Fort Gibson Historic Site. Willa Buyckes, who was raised in Tullahassee,...
TULSA, Okla. — Thirty six candidates from across the state of Oklahoma competed for the title of Miss Oklahoma on Saturday. Megan Gold, Miss Bricktown, was crowned the winner at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. Gold receives a $25,000 cash scholarship to further her education and will...
A police standoff in Northwest Oklahoma City ended peacefully with one man in custody Saturday night. The whole ordeal lasted about an hour at a home near Northwest 122nd and Council. We're told this started as a fight after the suspect pointed a gun at his wife. Officers said his...
The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare is back open after closing for canine distemper virus. The shelter closed for over a month after it found cases of THE VIRUS, A deadly disease for dogs. TAW says it treated all affected animals before taking measures to prevent future spread of CDV.
Living in Lawton, it's always easy to spot the newbies and most recent transplants to our community. They always refer to Cache Road as Cashay instead of Cash. The mistaken dialect is understandable, Oklahoma is full of oddly pronounced things, the towns being some of the most famously mispronounced names around.
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Ascension St. John’s primary care and urgent care facility in Sand Springs are temporarily closed, according to an Ascension St. John Facebook post. Due to flooding our Sand Springs Primary Care and Urgent Care facilities are closed temporarily. Please refer to https://ascn.io/3xunMKu for an alternate location nearest you. We will post a notification when we can safely reopen both facilities.
TULSA, Oklahoma - June is Internet Safety Month and experts say it's a good time to educate parents on how they can keep their children safer online. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Monday with details on the 'Demand Project,' a Tulsa group dedicated to keeping children safe online.
TULSA, Okla. — Two members of an Oklahoma City motorcycle club were arrested Saturday night after they lead Tulsa police on a chase on their ATV’s, Tulsa police said in a press release. Tulsa police said residents reported a large group of dirt bike and ATV riders were...
Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said power has been restored to over 3,000 customers Sunday afternoon. A spokesman for PSO said the heat-related issues caused the outage. The areas affected were between East 41st Street and East Admiral Place in Tulsa. For a live look at the outages, click...
Toby Keith has revealed he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in a recent tweet and on his official website. The 60-year-old country music singer, songwriter shared the news with his fans on Sunday, June 12th. Keith wrote: “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says the Stroud service plaza on Turner Turnpike near Chandler has no power. "Those traveling westbound on the Turner Turnpike may want to fill their gas tank before hitting the road between Oklahoma City and Tulsa," OTA said in a press release. " The service plaza at Stroud is without electricity, meaning fuel pumps are not working and the McDonald's restaurant cannot prepare food."
Lawmakers return to the State Capitol for a Special Session called by the governor at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Governor Stitt said he wasn't happy with the proposed $10 million state budget and wants tax cuts to relieve inflation for Oklahomans. "This budget was not in an agreement. Agreement requires negotiation,...
Comments / 0