Important changes to MaineCare and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are coming this summer, and some families will be eligible to receive more support. In particular, many more immigrants will be able to get healthcare through MaineCare and more food support from SNAP. Unfortunately, many gaps still exist, but Maine Equal Justice will keep advocating alongside Maine’s immigrant communities and allies for more and better coverage.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO