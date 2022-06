Your browser does not support the audio element. In 2019, the Port of Astoria began charging $300 to ocean-going vessels headed up the Columbia River. The port argues they offer a service, since they have the deepest berth for ships passing through during an emergency. In a recent lawsuit, federal courts ruled against the port since only a few ships have ever used the emergency service in the past 20 years. Ethan Myers, a reporter for The Astorian, joins us to share details of the case and what this means for the future of the port.

4 DAYS AGO