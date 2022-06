Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is still having success on the football field. Playing in the Fan Controlled Football (FCF) league, the 25-year-old Bryant led the Zappers to a championship on Saturday, defeating the Bored Apes, 42-24. In the championship game, Bryant completed 84.6% of his passes for 114 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing for 58 yards and three touchdowns. His four-touchdown performance led him to be crowned the MVP of the game. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fan Controlled Football (@fcfl) Although Bryant said he fell back in love with football this year, before...

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO