Holbrook Class of 2022 vows to 'strive for greatness until our final bell has rung'

HOLBROOK — A small class of 61 students graduated from Holbrook Middle-High School in the Class of 2022, marking the end of a chapter students said was filled with emotion, growth and triumph.

"I implore you not to underestimate the magnitude of this accomplishment. Together we have chosen to step into our futures, unafraid of the cost of what we leave behind," said Dalice Rodriguez Viera, class president and valedictorian.

Most of the graduates have attended school in Holbrook since their education began — first at the John F. Kennedy School, then the South School, the old Junior Senior high school and Holbrook Middle-High School.

I’m happy that I stayed here and continued to live, learn and grow up with all of you, many of whom I have known since pre-school days," class vice president Bridget Moore said. "We have shared a lot of memories together."

Vincent Tran, the class salutatorian, encouraged his classmates to "strive for greatness until our final bell has rung."

"Graduating is not the beginning of the end, it’s the end of the beginning," he said. "It is now our time to create our own beginnings and endings."

Class of 2022

Hannah Altidor, Abigail Bibaud, Gessica Bonheur, Layla Carter, Nicholas Cioffi, Ethan Coakley, Emily Cochran, Abigail Coe, Brianna Cordon, Aaron Cullity, Holly Davis, Melissa De Sousa Carvalho, Aidan DeMarco, Tatianna DePina, Ashton Desire, Tiana Docanto, Diego Erazo Miranda, Kyle Eshner, Shannon Ross Esperon, K'Raun Forbes, Lauryn Gedeon, Bryanna Graziano, William Haney, Melissa Hojnowski, LillyAnn Hughes, Helena Huynh.

Roselyn Jerez-Valladares, Matthew Jeremy Jesus Ramirez, Crixelda Joseph, J Keener, Jadon Koshulsky, Jediah LaPlanche, Evan Mann, Alexandria McElroy, Joseph McLaughlin, Cailey Mingola, Bridget Moore, Mercy Mungai, Brandon Neilson, Hovan Ngo, Vinh Nguyen, Emma Pepe, Jackson Pierce, Doriana Pierre, Zaria Pires-Vega, Angel Rene, Dalice Rodriguez Viera.

Donovan Sands, Manal Shamseddine, Joanna Silipigno, Daughter-Serenity Simms, Madisyn Sousa, Ellie Starr, Brianna Sullivan, Niveah Sun, Marissa Todd, Vincent Tran, Hannah Valcourt, Babeau Villier Jr., Shane Wright, Trinity Yetman,

