Alexandria, LA

Alexandria PD: Acxel Sandoval, runaway teen

By Kelvin Spears
cenlanow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, La. (June 9, 2022) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Acxel...

www.cenlanow.com

lincolnparishjournal.com

Three killed in Ouachita Parish crash

A two-vehicle crash on La. Highway 34 in Ouachita Parish Friday claimed three lives. Louisiana State Police responded to the collision south of La. Highway 840-1 about 11:40 Friday night. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor, driven by 68-year-old George Barmore, was traveling north on Highway 34. For unknown reasons, he crossed the centerline into the southbound travel lane and collided with a 2005 Ford F-250, driven by 35-year-old Joshua Kelley of West Monroe.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Cold Case: LaKisha Taylor was last seen 14 years ago

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been 14 years since LaKisha Taylor was last seen, leaving her family still without any answers after her disappearance in 2008. “I don’t even have closure. We would like closure, that’s the main thing we want is closure. After 14 years, that’s a long time,” LaKisha’s brother Emile Alexander said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Separate June 11 Crashes in Louisiana Leave Two People Dead

Two Separate June 11 Crashes in Louisiana Leave Two People Dead. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 12, 2022, that on Saturday, June 11, 2022, just after 2:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 east of LA Hwy 3074. Steve Long, 68, of Simsboro, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that Long was driving a 2002 Nissan Xterra west on Interstate 20. The Nissan exited the roadway and collided with a parked 2019 Freightliner for unknown reasons.
RUSTON, LA
KPLC TV

Suspect arrested in Jeff Davis hit-and-run that killed cyclist

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Jeff Davis Parish on Monday, June 6. The crash claimed the life of Jerry W. Hughes, 73, who was struck from behind by an SUV while riding his bicycle on Hwy 1126, according to state police. Police located the suspect vehicle later in the week.
JENNINGS, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman charged with hit and run

A Monroe woman was charged June 9 for a hit and run on West California Avenue at Gilman Street in Ruston. Around 9 p.m., a Ruston Police officer responded to a call about a hit and run at Gilman Street, and the complainant described the vehicle as a box-style vehicle with damage to the driver’s side. A short time later, a motorist notified RPF of a vehicle driving through the southside McDonald’s which appeared to have been in an accident.
RUSTON, LA
KPEL 96.5

Crash Near Lawtell Kills Acadia Parish Man

A Church Point Man is dead after a crash in St. Landry Parish. That crash happened around 4:30 Saturday morning on LA 35 near Mandy Road just south of Lawtell. According to Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen, Scotty Cormier, 23, Church Point, was driving towards Lawtell when an 18-wheeler backed out of a private driveway and crossed the center line into the path of Cormier's SUV. Gossen says Cormier's SUV hit the side of the 18-wheeler's trailer, killing him.
LAWTELL, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in June 11 Burglary Case in Moss Bluff

Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in June 11 Burglary Case in Moss Bluff. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – On June 11, 2022, at approximately 10:35 pm, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 3300 block of North Perkins Ferry Road in Moss Bluff, Louisiana during night hours on June 9th . They are asking anyone that may have any information or video footage to contact CPSO at 337-491-3605 or email [email protected].
MOSS BLUFF, LA
WGNO

cenlanow.com

Sunday afternoon crash at LSU Lakes leaves 3 injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Lakes along Dalrymple Drive became the scene of a car crash Sunday (June 12) afternoon. The incident reportedly involved a lone vehicle that swerved off-road and ended up in one of the lakes; officials say three people were injured and taken to an area medical center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies in Morning Crash with 18-Wheeler on LA 35

Louisiana Man Dies in Morning Crash with 18-Wheeler on LA 35. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 35 near Mandy Road in St. Landry Parish shortly after 4:30 a.m. on June 11, 2022. Scotty J. Cormier, Jr., 23, of Church Point, was killed in the crash. Cormier was driving north on LA 35 in a 2009 Nissan Murano, according to preliminary investigation. At the same time, James Roy of Opelousas was backing a 2017 Freightliner 18-wheeler with a trailer into a private driveway on the east side of LA 35. The 18-wheeler had crossed the center line and was in the northbound lane when Cormier’s Nissan collided with the trailer’s left side.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man and Two Juveniles Killed in Crash on LA 34, Driver Arrested as Impairment is Suspected

cenlanow.com

New arrest made in the March 18 shooting in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Another arrest was made in the March 18 shooting on CV Jackson Dr. in New Iberia that left a woman and her child both shot in the head. According to New Iberia Police, Jaleisha Butler was arrested on the following charges:. Obstruction of Justice.
NEW IBERIA, LA
KLFY News 10

Abbeville Police respond to standoff near Martin Luther King Dr.

( UPDATE: 11:15 a.m.) ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Abbeville Police were on-the-scene of a reported standoff within a residential neighborhood Saturday morning. According to authorities, the situation occurred near Martin Luther King Drive and Schlessinger Street. KLFY News 10 was there in Abbeville and found sheriff’s deputies from surrounding municipalities on scene. According to reports, […]
ABBEVILLE, LA
L'Observateur

Man arrested for 3 counts felony hit and run; 2 of victims were juveniles

kalb.com

APD seeks help in finding runaway juvenile

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Axcel Sandovol, 16, of Alexandria. According to APD, Axcel packed up his belongings and left his residence of Webster Street on Tuesday. He may be in the Lake Charles area. If you have any information...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Keeping your cool in BR’s summertime traffic, 5 tips

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana had 3.4 million licensed drivers in 2015, and it’s estimated that by 2030, vehicle travel in Louisiana will increase by another 20 percent, according to a national transportation research group called TRIP. Coupled with these statistics is the SafeMotorist study, which claims...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Shooting on Gus Young Avenue leaves multiple people hurt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple people were taken to a hospital Saturday morning after a shooting on Gus Young Avenue, according to first responders. The extent of the victims’ injuries are unknown at this time. Additional details will be provided once they become available. This is a developing...
BATON ROUGE, LA

