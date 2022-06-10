ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Infowars bankruptcy tossed in deal with Sandy Hook parents

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07VUGJ_0g6oamKC00
FILE - Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones rallies pro-Trump supporters outside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, on Nov. 5, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz. A federal judge in Texas has dismissed the bankruptcy protection case of Infowars and two other companies controlled by Alex Jones. The ruling on Friday, June 10, 2022, was the result of an agreement between lawyers for the conspiracy theorist and parents of some of the children slain in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

VICTORIA, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Texas on Friday dismissed the bankruptcy protection case of Infowars and two other companies controlled by Alex Jones, the result of an agreement between lawyers for the conspiracy theorist and parents of some of the children slain in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez approved the deal after a brief court hearing. The judge’s action allows the parents’ defamation lawsuits against Jones to continue in Texas and Connecticut, where trials are pending on how much he should pay families after judges in both states found Jones and his companies liable for damages.

The families’ lawsuits say they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers because of the hoax conspiracy. Jones, based in Austin, Texas, has since said he believes the shooting did occur.

Relatives of eight of the 20 first graders and six educators killed in the massacre and an FBI agent who responded to the school in Newtown, Connecticut, are suing Jones and Free Speech Systems.

Infowars, Prison Planet TV and IW Health consented to dismissing the bankruptcy case last week after the families agreed to drop the three companies from their defamation lawsuits. Those lawsuits will continue against Jones himself and his largest moneymaking company, Free Speech Systems.

Politics

The families and the U.S. trustee’s office — a Justice Department agency that oversees bankruptcy cases — had questioned the legitimacy of the three companies’ bankruptcy filing and sought to throw out the case, saying it was only a tactic to delay the lawsuits. Jones’ lawyers denied the allegations.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Nebraska governor nixes Connecticut appearance amid protests

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, co-chairperson of the Republican Governors Association and a pro-gun rights and anti-abortion conservative, has canceled his planned appearance in Connecticut on Tuesday at a fundraising event for Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski. Liz Kurantowicz, Stefanowski’s senior advisor, said Monday that Ricketts “had a scheduling conflict” and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
State
Connecticut State
City
Victoria, TX
The Associated Press

Rep. Gifford becomes 4th sitting legislator to die in 2022

LINCOLN, Maine (AP) — State Rep. Jeffery A. Gifford, a retired paper mill worker who served five terms in the Maine Legislature, has died at age 75. Gifford, R-Lincoln, served four terms from 2006 to 2014 and was elected to another term in 2020. He was unopposed on the Republican ballot for the primary election on Tuesday.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
The Associated Press

Ohio governor signs bill allowing armed school employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio school districts could begin arming employees as soon as this fall under a bill signed into law Monday by GOP Gov. Mike DeWine. The law, as enacted, requires up to 24 hours of training before an employee can go armed, and up to eight hours of annual training. The training programs must be approved by the Ohio School Safety Center, and DeWine announced he’s ordering the center to require the maximum 24 hours and the maximum eight hours.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Ohio reports 1st probable monkeypox case in the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio health officials say they have identified the first probable case of monkeypox in the state. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, told reporters Monday that a man in Ohio tested positive for an orthopox virus. State health officials are working with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to try to confirm whether the disease is in fact monkeypox, he said.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Opening statements set in Delaware auditor corruption trial

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Opening statements are set to begin in the criminal corruption trial of Delaware’s state auditor following completion of jury selection Monday. A panel of seven men and five women was seated in the trial of Auditor Kathy McGuiness, whose initial jury was tossed after the trial was moved from Wilmington to Dover earlier this month.
The Associated Press

Jim Ryan, two-term Illinois attorney general, dies at 76

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Jim Ryan, who served two terms as Illinois attorney general and unsuccessfully ran for governor, has died. He was 76. A reluctant politician and no-nonsense prosecutor whose career success was tempered by personal tragedy, Ryan died at his home in DuPage County on Sunday after “several lengthy illnesses,” family spokesman Dan Curry said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Lawsuits#Fbi#Prison Planet Tv#Iw Health#Free Speech Systems#Justice Department
The Associated Press

2 more cases of monkeypox confirmed in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Sunday reported two more cases of monkeypox in the state. The two men who contracted monkeypox had close contact with each other, and are not believed to be linked to the state’s first case of monkeypox last month, officials said.
The Associated Press

Services set in Alabama, Mississippi for slain officer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Memorial events are being planned in both Mississippi and Alabama for a police officer who was shot to death last week in the line of duty, officials said Monday. A memorial service will be held Thursday in Meridian, Mississippi, for Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom,...
The Associated Press

Western wildfires force evacuations in Arizona, California

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Western U.S. on Monday marked another day of hot, dry and windy weather as crews from California to New Mexico battled wildfires that had forced hundreds of people to leave their homes. Several hundred homes on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Arizona, were evacuated and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
The Associated Press

Former GOP rep must hold off conservative challenge in Maine

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A former Republican congressman is bidding to return to his old seat in Maine, but he must first hold off a challenge from a fellow party member. Bruce Poliquin represented Maine’s 2nd Congressional District from 2015 to 2019 until losing to the current seat holder, Democratic Rep. Jared Golden. Golden’s victory over Poliquin was the first congressional election decided by ranked-choice voting in U.S. history.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Andrew Giuliani barred from in-person debate over vax proof

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani said he has been barred from participating in-person in an upcoming primary debate because he has refused to submit proof he’s been vaccinated against COVID-19. At a news conference Sunday outside the offices of CBS-TV, which is televising the debate Monday night, the son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said he has chosen not to be vaccinated but that he told debate organizers he would take multiple tests leading up to and on the day of the debate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

940K+
Followers
456K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy