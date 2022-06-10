ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

School Spotlight: Newberry, Decker and Jackson new principals in RuCo

By Nancy DeGennaro, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 3 days ago

These three educators have been promoted as principals starting the 2022 school year.

Kelly Newberry: Rockvale Middle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GaI0c_0g6oaZnd00

Kelly Newberry is stepping up to lead Rockvale Middle after serving as assistant principal there under Fred Barlow for several years.

“I've served as both a teacher and assistant principal at this school and there is no place I would rather continue my career as principal,” Newberry said. “Rockvale has consistently been a high achieving school and my goal is to continue this level of excellence.”

Read this: 5 high school expansion plans will improve campus safety in Rutherford County

Previously: Juvenile detention oversight board to launch, following illegal jailing of children in Rutherford Co.

Newberry, an educator since 1991, has taught in the classroom and later earned her doctorate in administration and supervision.

“Dr. Newberry is a strong leader with management experience outside of the educational setting,” RCS director James Sullivan said.

Alexandria Jackson: Roy Waldron Elementary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJ3Ej_0g6oaZnd00

Alexandria Jackson has been named principal at Roy Waldron Elementary.

Jackson comes to Rutherford County Schools from Metro-Nashville Public Schools, where she most recently served as assistant principal at J.E. Moss Elementary.

She has been working in education since 2006 and has a Doctor of Education in learning organizations and strategic change.

“She has a wealth of knowledge and experience around instruction and organizational learning," Sullivan said. "Dr. Jackson will be able to utilize these experiences to ensure academic growth for our students at RWS.”

Jackson plans to move from Nashville to Rutherford County and establish residency here. While such a move is challenging, Jackson said she views it as an integral part of her plan for RWE.

“I am passionate about serving the communities I live in," Jackson said. "This was an opportunity to invest in the county I live in and immerse myself in learning more about Rutherford County Schools."

Brad Decker: Oakland Middle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ihR1D_0g6oaZnd00

Brad Decker will take the helm of Oakland Middle, where he served as an inaugural staff member when the school opened and later served as assistant principal.

“Decker is, in some ways, coming home to Oakland Middle School," Sullivan said.

Decker also served as assistant principal at Rocky Fork Middle s and has held that title at Oakland High for the past four years.

"His leadership eventually involved all aspects of the school’s operation including as a teacher, PLC lead, coach, athletic director, dean and principal designee," Sullivan said.

See photos: Rutherford County Virtual School Class of 2022 graduation

'Parents need more relief': Return of Rutherford County School meal fees concerns mother

"I feel that my experience as a former teacher, coach and dean at Oakland Middle, my time served as an assistant principal at Oakland High, and the relationships I have built as a member of the Oakland community will allow us to take Oakland Middle School to new heights," Decker said.

Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com. Keep up with restaurant news by joining Good Eats in the 'Boro (and beyond) on Facebook and follow Murfreesboro Eats on TikTok .

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: School Spotlight: Newberry, Decker and Jackson new principals in RuCo

