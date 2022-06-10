ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africentric's Dailyn Swain thinking state title while playing at Ohio State camp

By Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
There’s a lot on Dailyn Swain’s mind, but this month there’s a goal taking prominent status.

As a junior, the small forward for Africentric played an instrumental role in helping the Nubians reach the state semifinals. Now, after going 23-6 and being named district player of the year, Swain is looking for more. Participating in Ohio State’s team camp only emphasized that.

“I see being here as building for the season because, final four last year, we definitely want to win a state championship,” he said after playing Cleveland Heights Lutheran East . “Coming in and beating a team like this that was in the final four, we’re trying to show that we’re going to be ready to play when the time comes.”

Ohio State basketball insider: Stay in the know with texts from beat reporter Adam Jardy

It’s part of a busy stretch for the Nubians, who will also participate in camps at Dayton on Saturday at Xavier on Sunday. A four-star prospect in the 247Sports.com composite database, Swain is enjoying the time with his high school team in between AAU sessions with All-Ohio Red.

When he’s playing on the circuit, Swain said he’s focused on that. When he’s not, thoughts of Ohio hardware occupy the forefront of his mind.

“Right now, since we’re kind of taking a break off of AAU, it’s on my mind a lot, especially when we get to see teams that made it pretty far,” he said. “A lot of our players are developing (at Africentric) and it’s a really nice time to play with them.”

Swain landed a scholarship offer from the Buckeyes last June after taking an unofficial visit to campus. Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Ohio and others have also offered, and Swain said he’s working on setting up official visits for the coming weeks.

Bruce Thornton:'Fans are going to love him': Meet Ohio State basketball recruit Bruce Thornton

“I’ve got a couple visits I’m setting up for the end of June, before we get back into AAU,” he said. “Official visit at the University of Cal-Berkley, trying to get to N.C. State, coming back to Ohio State.”

The Buckeyes have continued to recruit him since the offer even as they have hired assistants Mike Netti and Jack Owens to replace Ryan Pedon and Tony Skinn.

“It’s kind of picking up now,” he said of Ohio State’s interest in him. “They had a couple of coaching staff changes and having to meet new guys, but the school is right in my backyard so we talk a lot. (I’m looking for where I can) fit, where I feel like I can grow as a player and a person and I’m a key to the program that I’m going to. Where I feel like I’m a piece that is valued.”

Swain’s time with All-Ohio Red puts him on the same team as 2023 Ohio State commitment George Washington III and a key recruiting target in forward Devin Royal, the latter of whom also participated in Ohio State’s team camp with Pickerington Central.

The trio could continue to play together in college.

“Yeah, we talk about it, but you never really know,” Swain said. “Different guys have different routes and where they feel like they can fit at, but it’s definitely a possibility. Devin’s one of the best players in the country. He shows it every time he plays basketball. The development is so crazy. And George, he’s one of the best shot-makers in the country. It’s really fun playing with those guys.”

The 247Sports composite ranks Swain as the No. 67 national recruit, the No. 14 small forward in the country and the No. 2 prospect from Ohio.

