ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

'People are in pain': Representative Royce Duplessis joins race for New Orleans Senate seat

By Greg Hilburn, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

Democratic Rep. Royce Duplessis will run for the vacant New Orleans state Senate seat in a special election Nov. 8, setting up a showdown with fellow Democratic Rep. Mandie Landry.

Duplessis, 39, an attorney with deep New Orleans roots, is one of a dwindling number of progressives in the Louisiana Legislature, which is dominated by a near super majority of Republicans.

He has focused on criminal justice reform and other social justice issues while serving in the House.

“I am running for Senate District 5 because people are in pain, the concerns of this district are vast, and I have the necessary track record of building coalitions around diverse needs and delivering for my constituents,” Duplessis said in a statement. “Residents deserve an effective servant leader who understands the challenges of everyday working people, families, and business owners and is willing to fight for them."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34goiQ_0g6oZsKr00

The Senate District 5 seat came open when Democratic Sen. Karen Carter Peterson resigned April 8 to address her ongoing struggle with depression and gambling addiction.

More: Democratic state Representative Mandie Landry first to announce for New Orleans Senate seat

Read this: Appeals courts blocks order for Louisiana to draw new congressional map, add Black district

"Despite the many challenges we are currently facing, I know we can create a safer, healthier and more prosperous community,” Duplessis said. “We are at a critical point, and it’s time for less rhetoric and more results to help people thrive. We must continue to take action on increasing public safety, creating more jobs with living wages, investing in streets and drainage, protecting women’s health, advocating for our vulnerable LGBTQ+ youth and so much more."

A third House member, Democratic Rep. Aimee Adatto Freeman, has told USA Today Network she is also considering the race.

Qualifying for the election is July 20-22.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: 'People are in pain': Representative Royce Duplessis joins race for New Orleans Senate seat

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Legislature#State Senate#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democratic#Republicans#House
KPEL 96.5

Caddo Sheriff Has a Strong Message for Louisiana Governor

With many cities in Louisiana facing spikes in violent crime, lawmakers passed a bill to rollback some of the provisions of the Justice Reinvestment Act. But Governor John Bel Edwards has vetoed a bill that called for change. The Governor says Justice Reinvestment Act was passed in 2017 "with strong...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

What did the Louisiana Legislature do for New Orleans this year? Here's an overview

During the 85 workdays of the 2022 annual regular session, the Louisiana Legislature passed and sent to the governor about 800 bills on all manner of topics, including banning transgender athletes from participating in girl’s sporting events at school to $300 million towards what likely be a new $3 billion bridge over the Mississippi River bridge to pay increases for teachers, professors, prison guards and others.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KNOE TV8

Judge orders stay in Louisiana redistricting case

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A federal Judge has ruled that Louisiana’s new congressional maps can remain in effect pending a trial. The ruling comes after a District Court ordered the state to redraw the maps to include a second minority district. Governor John Bel Edwards has called a special...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Picayune Item

Weir repairs discussed by Supervisors

With the flow of the water at Wilson’s Slough continuing to head more towards Louisiana than Mississippi, drone footage was recently taken to see what can be done to rectify the problem. Les Dungan with Dungan Engineering showed the footage to the Board of Supervisors to demonstrate how much...
PICAYUNE, MS
wxxv25.com

Republican Party candidates uniting to remove Palazzo

Republican Party primary candidates are uniting to try to remove Steven Palazzo from office. Sheriff Mike Ezell held a press conference this morning at the Great Southern Club in Gulfport where he announced endorsements from all five of his former GOP challengers. Considering 68 percent of all voters in the...
GULFPORT, MS
kalb.com

Fastest-growing parishes in Louisiana

(Stacker) - Why do people move from one county, parish or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Miami

South Florida's members of Congress react to Jan. 6 committee's Capitol riot hearing

MIAMI – CBS4 thought it was important to get South Florida's representatives and senators on the record reacting to what was revealed in the first January 6th public hearing.We started the process on Tuesday to ensure we heard from our leaders on Capitol Hill Thursday night. Some opted to issue a statement before the hearings began, others are waiting until Thursday night's hearing concludes, and some chose not to offer a comment.Reps. Ted Deutch and Debbie Wasserman Schultz said they would comment following Thursday night's hearing, but we have yet to receive their statements.Sen. Marco Rubio's team did not acknowledge...
FLORIDA STATE
NOLA.com

Commentary: Cantrell, council need to get on the same page to fix New Orleans

Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration this week finally agreed to start cracking down on short-term rentals in New Orleans, promising to hire a dozen new inspectors and to beef up identification of illegal STRs across the city. If — and this is a big if — the administration makes good on its promise, it could help stop, and hopefully reverse, the plague of STRs which has crippled the city’s housing market and turbo-charged gentrification.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy