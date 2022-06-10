Pediatric Urologist Dr. Anthony Atala to Receive 2022 Jacobson Innovation Award of the American College of Surgeons for Pioneering Work in Regenerative Medicine
Newswise — CHICAGO (June 10, 2022): Anthony Atala, MD, FACS, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, will be presented with the 2022 Jacobson Innovation Award of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) at a dinner held in his honor this evening in Chicago. He is currently the George Link, Jr. Professor and Director of...www.newswise.com
Comments / 0