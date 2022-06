SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We should see clouds break and the sun start to come out. It’s going to be a very hot and humid afternoon. High temperatures will range from the low 90s in the north to the triple digits in the south. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for southern and eastern parts of the region from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Feels-like temperatures will be in the 100s across most of the region today, so make sure you’re staying hydrated and keeping an eye on kids, the elderly, and pets!

