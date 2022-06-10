On the Go with Joe at Cider Summit Portland

The new park will bring outdoor enthusiasts to Estacada and Milo McIver State Park. Estacada will soon be home to a new RV Inn Style Resort after a groundbreaking event on Wednesday, June 1, to celebrate the beginning of development. RV Inn Style Resorts is a company based out of Vancouver, Washington, which offers 15 RV parks throughout Washington and Oregon. The groundbreaking brought a large contingent of the company, including CEO Matt Gagliasso, co-owners Mike and Denise Werner, along with Estacada city officials and the company's Sasquatch-inspired mascot. The Estacada park will offer 100 spaces for RV...
