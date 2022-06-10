LIST: Weekend events throughout the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Looking for activities and events over the weekend? News Channel 11 compiled a list of various happenings in the Tri-Cities region.

Saturday, June 11

What: American Heritage Festival

Where: Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats at 200 Hyder Hill Road

When: Saturday and Sunday

More information: CLICK HERE

What: Free Fishing Day in Tennessee

Where: Public waters in Tennessee

When: Saturday, June 11

What: Liberty: The Saga of Sycamore Shoals

Where: Fort Watauga Amphitheater at Sycamore Shoals in Elizabethton

When: June 11

For more information, visit www.TheLibertyDrama.com.

What: Lee County, Virginia Airport Fly-in

Where: 773 Airport Road, Jonesville, Virginia

When: Saturday June 11 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

More: There will be live music and food trucks

What: Bristol, TN Police Department blood drive

Where: 801 Anderson Street

When: Saturday, June 11 at 801 Anderson St.

More: Those who donate will receieve a free donor shirt and snack

What: Jonesborough Paws in Blue

Where: Field behind Jonesborough Middle School

When: Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

More: K-9 demonstration and competition and several vendors and food

What: Covered Bridge Bluegrass Jamboree

Where: Covered Bridge Park in downtown Elizabethton

When: Saturday, June 11 at 5 p.m.

More: This bluegrass concert is a part of the Covered Bridge Jams

What: MWB Peach Ale Release Party

Where: Michael Waltrip Brewing Taproom at 221 Moore St. in Bristol, Virginia

When: Saturday with beer all day and celebrity bartenders friom 7-8 p.m.

More: This is a charitable event for Believe in Bristol

What: Bass Pro free fishing

Where: Bass Pro locations

When: Saturday, June 11

READ MORE: https://www.wjhl.com/news/local/bass-pro-to-host-free-family-fishing-event/

What: Rusty Steel & Gavin Russell

Where: Krazy Chicken International at 2301 Fort Henry Drive

When: Saturday, June 11 at 9 a.m.

What: Boss of the Toss Cornhole Tournament

Where: 602 Sevier St.

When: Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 12

What: Bass Pro free fishing

Where: Bass Pro locations

When: Sunday, June 12

READ MORE: https://www.wjhl.com/news/local/bass-pro-to-host-free-family-fishing-event/

What: Brews & Tunes

Where: International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough

When: Sunday, June 12 at 4 p.m.

Storm Team 11 predicts slight chances of rain and thunderstorms on Saturday, but Sunday will be sunny and warm with a high of 88 degrees. Boone Lake recreation dam reopened over Memorial Day weekend, and those interested in getting out on the water without the long commute can do so there or at Watauga Lake.

