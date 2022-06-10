ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

LIST: Weekend events throughout the Tri-Cities

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Vwi5_0g6oXwwB00

(WJHL) — Looking for activities and events over the weekend? News Channel 11 compiled a list of various happenings in the Tri-Cities region.

Meet the Mountains Festival returns to Johnson City

Saturday, June 11

What: American Heritage Festival
Where: Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats at 200 Hyder Hill Road
When: Saturday and Sunday
More information: CLICK HERE

What: Free Fishing Day in Tennessee
Where: Public waters in Tennessee
When: Saturday, June 11

What: Liberty: The Saga of Sycamore Shoals
Where: Fort Watauga Amphitheater at Sycamore Shoals in Elizabethton
When: June 11
For more information, visit www.TheLibertyDrama.com.

What: Lee County, Virginia Airport Fly-in
Where: 773 Airport Road, Jonesville, Virginia
When: Saturday June 11 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
More: There will be live music and food trucks

What: Bristol, TN Police Department blood drive
Where: 801 Anderson Street
When: Saturday, June 11 at 801 Anderson St.
More: Those who donate will receieve a free donor shirt and snack

What: Jonesborough Paws in Blue
Where: Field behind Jonesborough Middle School
When: Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.
More: K-9 demonstration and competition and several vendors and food

What: Covered Bridge Bluegrass Jamboree
Where: Covered Bridge Park in downtown Elizabethton
When: Saturday, June 11 at 5 p.m.
More: This bluegrass concert is a part of the Covered Bridge Jams

What: MWB Peach Ale Release Party
Where: Michael Waltrip Brewing Taproom at 221 Moore St. in Bristol, Virginia
When: Saturday with beer all day and celebrity bartenders friom 7-8 p.m.
More: This is a charitable event for Believe in Bristol

What: Bass Pro free fishing
Where: Bass Pro locations
When: Saturday, June 11
READ MORE: https://www.wjhl.com/news/local/bass-pro-to-host-free-family-fishing-event/

What: Rusty Steel & Gavin Russell
Where: Krazy Chicken International at 2301 Fort Henry Drive
When: Saturday, June 11 at 9 a.m.

What: Boss of the Toss Cornhole Tournament
Where: 602 Sevier St.
When: Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 12

What: Bass Pro free fishing
Where: Bass Pro locations
When: Sunday, June 12
READ MORE: https://www.wjhl.com/news/local/bass-pro-to-host-free-family-fishing-event/

What: Brews & Tunes
Where: International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough
When: Sunday, June 12 at 4 p.m.

Storm Team 11: Sunny & warm Friday with chance of evening showers

Storm Team 11 predicts slight chances of rain and thunderstorms on Saturday, but Sunday will be sunny and warm with a high of 88 degrees. Boone Lake recreation dam reopened over Memorial Day weekend, and those interested in getting out on the water without the long commute can do so there or at Watauga Lake.

For a full list of community events, CLICK HERE .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

VOTE: Which restaurant has the best burger in the Tri-Cities?

(WJHL) – After more than 600 nominations, only four competitors remain for the title of Best Local Burger. Finalists were chosen based on their number of nominations, and these four received the most: Voting begins at midnight Monday and continues until 11:59 p.m on June 26. You can vote once per day. After voting closes, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium receives $3K donation for new bobcat

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After the death of 18-year-old bobcat Kirby, officials with Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium were happy to announce Monday that they will have an easier time finding a replacement thanks to a timely donation. Following the announcement of Kirby’s death by park staff in March, Miss Tri-Cities Teen 2022 winner Nia […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Cootie Brown's Campus welcomes you home

My dining partner and I were bringing our friend the Retiree home from her flight from Utah, when I spilled the beans on where we’d be having supper that evening. A warning look from my partner came too late, and the surprise was ruined; we were having supper at one of the retiree’s favorite restaurants, Cootie Brown’s Campus location in Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bear activity closes campground near Watauga Lake

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced Sunday that aggressive bear activity led to the closure of a campground off Watauga Lake. Cardens Bluff will remain closed until the TWRA captures the bear or until it moves to another location. A release from the agency revealed that it has received evidence […]
WATAUGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Bristol, TN
City
Piney Flats, TN
City
Johnson City, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gathering place – Sisters envision old store as start to revitalize Lee County community

EWING — Jan Brown and Melissa Hubbard may be retired, but they are not the retiring type when it comes to community involvement. The sisters moved back near their family home in the Hensley Settlement area a few years ago and realized that the community lacked a focal point for residents to gather after a combination of events: completion of the four-lane section of Route 58 and the eventual bypassing or closing of businesses like the old Wheeler Store that sat empty along the highway.
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Making Murals panel to gather public officials and artists

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Monday night public officials and artists will gather for a panel to discuss the process of creating public murals, from requests for proposals to execution. The “Making Murals: The Why and How of Large Art and Design” is part of Create Appalachia’s Arts@Work series. The first half of the evening includes […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County to host Go Tell Crusade in August

SURGOINSVILLE — More than 350 people gathered at Hope Community Church in Surgoinsville on May 23 for the Upper East Tennessee Go Tell Crusade kickoff banquet. The event sets the stage for the four-day “countywide” evangelistic event to be held in Hawkins County and surrounding communities in late August.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Carter County residents enjoyed free fishing day on Saturday

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Free fishing day was held on Saturday and residents of Carter County took full advantage of the day. A pond was filled with catfish designed for parents and their kids to try their hand at fishing in. Prizes were given out for the largest fish caught and draws were held […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Tri Cities#Tn Police Department
WJHL

Plans for the mixed-use development in Boones Creek off the table

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Plans to develop the Boones Creek area have been put on hold, at least for the Promenade project. Steve Weston, the developer, has been working on this proposal for nearly two years. On Monday, he told News Channel 11 that due to recent events, it’s likely not happening. Weston and […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Guests enjoy Brews and Tunes at Jonesborough storytelling center

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Brews and Tunes was a free event held at the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough on Sunday. Guests of the event listened to music while enjoying craft beers and food trucks. Live music this Sunday included J.P. Mathes and Fiddling Leona. “It’s a really great way for us as a town […]
WJHL

Norton’s Central Drive-In celebrates 70 years

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — The Central Drive-In in Norton, Virginia has stood the test of time by opening each season for the past 70 years. Since 1952, the Central Drive-In has ushered in crowds each summer screening the latest blockbusters. It holds the title of the oldest operating drive-in in the state of Virginia. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJHL

Church Hill cemetery ordered to pay over $1,400 for state violations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Church Hill cemetery was fined more than $1,400 for alleged financial and maintenance issues. Records show Church Hill Memory Gardens was ordered to pay a $750 civil penalty plus $668 in investigation costs to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance. The cemetery agreed to pay the department in a […]
CHURCH HILL, TN
WJHL

Otters dig early hole, fall to Tennessee SC

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities Otters remain searching for their first win of this June homestand, as a trio of early goals down the home team, 3-1. A beautiful feed from Robert Lyons to Kyle Galloway put visiting Tennessee SC of Nashville on the board first in the early minutes. A give-and-go to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Annual Carl Lane Catfish Derby winners hook fish, awards

KINGSPORT — Dozens of children, ages 3-12, cast their lines into the W.T. “Dude” Bales Pond hoping to land a catfish or three Saturday during the Carl Lane Catfish Derby at the Cherokee Rod and Gun Club. The event, held each year to coincide with Tennessee’s annual...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Carter Co. mayor appointed to state committee by governor

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby will serve Tennessee as part of a state committee at the request of the state’s top executive. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee appointed Woodby to the Local Government Planning Committee, according to a release from the county mayor’s office. Woodby’s term begins immediately and will last […]
Johnson City Press

Work to begin on Stone Drive, Clinchfield Street

KINGSPORT — The City of Kingsport has awarded the bid for a signal reconstruction project at one of the busiest intersections in town, according to a press release. City officials said work is scheduled to begin later this summer at the intersection of Stone Drive and Clinchfield Street. Currently,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Andy Hare to remain Sullivan East principal, Rafalowski announces

BLOUNTVILLE — Andy Hare will continue as principal of Sullivan East High School, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski announced Monday morning. The decision came after impassioned pleas from Patriot Nation parents and students to keep Hare during public comment at the June 6 board of education meeting. In addition,...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Muddy Creek Raceway hosts Vintage Nationals

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – With the sun shining and a light breeze blowing, it was a perfect day to race bikes at Muddy Creek Raceway on Saturday. The AHRMA Vintage Nationals made their way to the historic 1.5 mile track in Sullivan County this weekend, as riders from across the country sported some classic dirt […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy