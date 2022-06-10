ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clairton, PA

U.S. Steel pays, appeals $4.5M fine over Clairton emissions

 3 days ago
Clairton Coke Works

PITTSBURGH — United States Steel Corp. in April paid a $4.5 million fine imposed the month before for a series of alleged environmental violations at the Clairton Coke Works in Clairton, while at the same time appealing Allegheny County Health Department’s decision.

ACHD in late March had imposed the penalties for what it said were 831 air emissions from the coke oven, called uncontrolled push violations, that it had said occurred at the Clairton plant between January 2020 and March 2022. That led to pollution being vented into the air instead of into an emissions control system, according to ACHD.

The payment of the fine was disclosed Thursday by GASP, a Pittsburgh-based environmental group that has clashed with U.S. Steel (NYSE: X) and sometimes ACHD about the emissions from the plant. GASP had received the information from a right-to-know request.

