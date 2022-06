COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio House Bill 99 was signed into law on Monday morning. The new bill will allow teachers and other school staff to carry firearms in school safety zones. "It does not require any school in the state of Ohio to arm teachers or their staff members,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “Schools are not required to do this. We've already seen schools that've made the decision not to do it. We've seen other schools that've made the decision to do, it and we've seen a lot of schools that have not announced anything."

OHIO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO