ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telferner, TX

US 59 southbound frontage road to close over the weekend

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A1ALV_0g6oX4nY00

VICTORA, Texas — The southbound frontage road on US 59 will close entirely on Friday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, June 13, weather permitting.

As part of the ongoing frontage road construction project on US 59 between Loop 463 and the railroad overpass in Telferner, SER Construction Partners will install drainage culverts at Marcado Creek during this closure.

The southbound frontage road closure will begin at Access Road, at the new overpass to approximately 0.5 miles south. The contractor will perform 24-hour work operations during the frontage road closure. Workers will install the new drainage culverts and repair the pavement. They will also install signs in the area for southbound frontage road access.

Southbound US 59 mainlane traffic seeking Loop 463 will need to exit after the Access Road overpass while the detour is in place. The southbound frontage road will reopen after all work is complete.

The Texas Department of Transportation provided the above information.

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

City of Victoria enters Stage II of drought contingency plan

      VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria initiated Stage II of its drought contingency plan this week. The City is now requiring residents to take steps to conserve water. The City’s drought contingency plan is a series of water conservation measures. The City must take these measures during periods of decreased water availability. City officials have divided...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Bailout in Refugio County

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – The Refugio County Sheriff’s responding to a bailout, announcing on their Facebook that RCSO Deputies stopped a vehicle at the AOC Auto Parts Store in Refugio. A total of six subjects fled the scene and another two were captured and taken into custody.The six subjects are believed to be undocumented persons along with the smuggler. The subjects are believed to be in the brush area near the TXDOT yard and the motel just north of Refugio.
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Telferner, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
Channelocity

Most expensive Corpus Christi neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Corpus Christi in 2022 is 350,000, a 0.57% increase from 2021. Corpus Christi Bay has 192 square miles of shoreline in Texas. Interestingly enough, Whataburger was founded in Corpus Christi and spread across Texas like wildfire. The original two-story location is still open today, serving juicy burgers at 121 Shoreline Blvd. in downtown Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

HALO-flight responds after person is hit by car in Sinton

SINTON, Texas — A portion of East Sinton St. is currently closed in Sinton after a person was hit by a car. HALO-flight responded to the accident and the victim was taken to the hospital, officials with the Sinton Police Department said. There is no word on the condition of the person hit.
SINTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontage Road#Road Work#Culverts#Ser#Victora#Ser Construction Partners#Mainlane#Loop 463
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WacoTrib.com

The biggest Buc-ee's ever: 75,000 square foot store coming to Texas

HOUSTON — Buc-ee's is ensuring the phrase "everything's bigger in Texas" still rings true. The company, known for its clean bathrooms and abundant convenience store snacks, announced Wednesday it would be building its biggest location ever in Luling, east of San Antonio and about two hours outside of Houston.
TEXAS STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Car drives into Corpus Christi Bay

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – KRIS 6 reports that three people are hospitalized after a single-vehicle accident near Waters Edge Park in Corpus Christi. CCPD PIO Gena Pena tells KRIS 6 News that a vehicle lost control and drove into the water near the Corpus Christi Marina. Three people inside the vehicle were rescued and taken to the hospital in serious condition.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
yourconroenews.com

The biggest Buc-ee's ever will soon be built in a Texas town

The only thing better than Buc-ee's is an even bigger Buc-ee's right next door. Buc-ee's announced Wednesday that its latest store in Luling, Texas, will be the largest ever built. Spanning 75,000 square feet with 120 fueling stations, the town's newest travel center will be right built next door to...
LULING, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy