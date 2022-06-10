US 59 southbound frontage road to close over the weekend

VICTORA, Texas — The southbound frontage road on US 59 will close entirely on Friday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, June 13, weather permitting.

As part of the ongoing frontage road construction project on US 59 between Loop 463 and the railroad overpass in Telferner, SER Construction Partners will install drainage culverts at Marcado Creek during this closure.

The southbound frontage road closure will begin at Access Road, at the new overpass to approximately 0.5 miles south. The contractor will perform 24-hour work operations during the frontage road closure. Workers will install the new drainage culverts and repair the pavement. They will also install signs in the area for southbound frontage road access.

Southbound US 59 mainlane traffic seeking Loop 463 will need to exit after the Access Road overpass while the detour is in place. The southbound frontage road will reopen after all work is complete.

The Texas Department of Transportation provided the above information.