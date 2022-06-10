ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Bloody phone set off search for missing 24-year-old. Now Texas cops seek murder suspect

By Kaitlyn Alanis
 3 days ago

Nearly two months after a woman’s cell phone was found covered in blood on a Texas roadway, police have publicly identified a suspect in her death.

Felicia Johnson, 24, was reported missing from the InterContinental Houston - Medical Center hotel on April 16 after her bloody phone was found abandoned, according to the Houston Police Department.

Authorities now believe 28-year-old Chukwuebuka Nwobodo killed her and dumped her body.

Johnson is still missing, and Nwobodo has not been found as of June 9, according to a police news release. While not yet in custody, police have filed a charge of murder and evidence tampering against the man.

Police seek the public’s help in finding the suspected killer.

An investigation into Johnson’s disappearance found she left the Houston hotel “in the early morning hours on April 16.” Nwobodo was identified as a suspect after detectives said they learned he picked the woman up from an apartment complex and took her to his own west Houston apartment.

“Evidence indicates Nwobodo killed Johnson inside his apartment before disposing her personal effects in Bear Creek Pioneers Park,” police said. “It is believed he disposed of Johnson’s body at some point within the next few days.”

Anyone with additional information on her disappearance or Nwobodo’s whereabouts is asked to call Houston’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Mary Lee
3d ago

I pray that they find her body so that her family can have closer and some form of peace

