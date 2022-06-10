ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville school board approves levy attempt for November election

By David Scheurer
The Repository
 3 days ago
LOUISVILLE – The Louisville school board will seek a substitute tax levy in November.

During a special meeting Friday, the board unanimously approved putting a 3.8-mill substitute levy on the Nov. 8 election ballot.

The proposed 3.8-mill levy would replace a 5.9-mill emergency operating levy that voters originally passed in 2013 and renewed in 2017. Because Ohio laws don't allow emergency levies to generate more money even when property values increase, the original 5.9-mill levy is effectively collecting at 3.8 mills, Treasurer Derek Nottingham said.

If voters approve the 3.8-mill continuing substitute levy in November, they would continue to pay the same amount of money they do now. An owner of a $100,000 home currently pays $133 a year.

The district also would continue collecting the $1.8 million it receives now, which is roughly 6.3% of the district's operating revenue. The money is used to pay for operating expenses, such as salaries, utilities, fuel and supplies.

What's different about the substitute levy is that the district could collect additional revenue above the $1.8 million in subsequent years if new housing developments are built in the district. The additional revenue the district receives would not change how much existing property owners pay.

"As we're looking at some possible housing developments coming into Louisville, this will allow us to get some new revenue based on that new construction," Nottingham said.

The current levy expires next year.

The board will next meet at 6:30 p.m. June 20 at the board office.

Repository education writer Kelli Weir contributed to this report.

