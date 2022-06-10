ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rahshawn Clark, Federal Way 4-star prospect, wants to be No. 1 athlete in the country

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

The class of 2024 is again loaded in the state of Washington.

O'Dea boasts a pair of five-star recruits - offensive lineman Isendre Ahfua and running back Jason Brown - and Yelm linebacker Brayden Platt has already even invited to the All-American Bowl.

Sitting at No. 4 in 247Sports' state rankings is Federal Way High School two-way star Rahshawn Clark , a top-100 prospect who is a bluechip talent on both sides of the ball.

Rated as the nation's No. 14 athlete with offers from Arizona, Michigan State, Oregon, Utah, Washington and others, Clark isn't satisfied.

The 6-foot, 180-pound playmaker wants to continue to get better and establish himself as the No. 1 athlete in the country.

Recently, at the Northwest Showcase at Western Oregon, he discussed his goals for the summer and talked a little bit about how his recruitment is going lately.

Rahshawn Clark, four-star athlete, proving he's one of America's most explosive playmakers (; 2:13)

Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

