ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Is Nike Stock Gearing Up for Runaway Growth? 1 Statistic Suggests Yes

By Parkev Tatevosian
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Nike (NYSE: NKE) is one of the most recognizable athletic brands worldwide. Understandably, retailers would jump at the opportunity to carry its merchandise in their stores.

However, Nike is getting more selective as to who it partners with -- restricting inventory to the chosen few. Surprisingly, making products available to fewer retailers has not hurt Nike's sales. The trend highlights the power of its brand; consumers will seek out Nike products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFp1g_0g6oWLBV00

Image source: Getty Images.

Nike wants a closer connection to its customers

Indeed, Nike has cut half of its wholesale partners over the past four years. Surprisingly, it has not hurt sales. On the contrary, between 2018 and 2021, Nike's sales increased from $36.4 billion to $44.5 billion.

Typically, reducing the number of retail partners would decrease sales. If a customer visits a store that doesn't carry Nike inventory, then the chances of that customer buying a competitor's product increases. However, from Nike's results, it looks like what's happening instead is that if a customer visits a store that doesn't have Nike inventory, they leave to store to find one that does have Nike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iSk5k_0g6oWLBV00

NKE Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Or better yet, some customers are going to Nike.com or visiting the Nike app to buy directly from the iconic brand. That's an added benefit for Nike because it realizes higher margins for products sold directly to consumers. Wholesalers typically require lower prices so they can then make a profit on reselling. In its most recent quarter, which ended Feb. 28, Nike's direct-to-consumer sales increased by 15% to $4.6 billion. To put that figure into context, overall sales for the quarter were up 5% to $10.9 billion.

Nike's direct-to-consumer channel is more critical in North America, where it grew 27% in the most recent quarter , consisting of 33% of overall sales in the region. North America is Nike's most prominent geographic segment when measured by sales. It's great news for Nike's profit margins that its most extensive geographic base of consumers is coming to it directly.

Cutting out some middlemen has helped Nike increase its gross profit margin from 43.8% in 2018 to 44.8% in 2021. In addition to better profit margins, a direct connection to its customers will help inform Nike of their tastes and preferences. Nike can collect such data as what products folks have in their online shopping carts and which items they spend the most time browsing. The information can help management understand where to innovate, where to build inventory, and what colors and models consumers are gravitating toward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D0WA2_0g6oWLBV00

NKE Gross Profit Margin data by YCharts

Modest margin expansion is only the beginning

Nike's transition away from 50% of its retail partners without losing sales puts it in an excellent position to thrive over the next several years. The more profound connection with customers is already showing signs of bearing fruit, but the increases in gross margin are likely only the beginning. Nike's innovation engine could become even more powerful, informed with the additional customer data. It's a great time to be a Nike shareholder .

10 stocks we like better than Nike
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nike wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Parkev Tatevosian has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Gross Margin#Innovation#Nike Stock Gearing#Nke#Nike Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nike
Footwear News

Kanye West Blasts Adidas for ‘Blatant Copying’ on Instagram With an Image of the Adilette 22 Slides

Click here to read the full article. Kanye West seems to have another gripe with Adidas. The multihyphenate took to Instagram today to air out the Three Stripes, sharing a lengthy statement devoid of punctuation alleging the brand copied his work. In the rant, West shared a photo of the Adidas Adilette 22 and called it “a fake Yeezy,” and demanded Adidas CEO, Kasper Rorsted, talk to him. “THIS IS YE driving down the same street Kobe passed on Maybe I feel that Mamba spirit right now To Kasper I’m not standing for this blatant copying no more,” West wrote on Instagram....
BEAUTY & FASHION
TechCrunch

Disney and Viacom18 acquire media rights for IPL cricket tournament

Viacom18 — a venture between Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance and Paramount — scored the streaming rights for the Indian subcontinent region with a bid of $2.63 billion Monday, according to a person familiar with the matter. Disney bagged the television broadcast rights in the same region for a sum of $3 billion, another person familiar with the matter said. The auction for overseas streaming rights is underway and will resume on Tuesday.
SOCCER
Variety

Bron Studios Appoints Web3 Advisor to Navigate NFT and Token Strategies

Click here to read the full article. Canada’s Bron Studios has appointed Haydn Snape, CEO of Dubai’s Decentralised Investment Group (DIG), as a Web3 advisor to the group of companies. Through Snape’s appointment, Bron will look to maximize its IP and investments in Web3 platforms and opportunities. Snape and his team will lead the company’s foray into the Web3 space with NFT, token and marketplace strategies for Bron IP. The companies are also partnering on interactive games through DIG’s Miami-based GameFi metaverse company XYZZY. NFT strategies are being assembled for marketing, sales, project financing and global distribution. Using NFTs, DIG and Bron intend...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
195K+
Followers
95K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy