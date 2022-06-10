Drug bust in LaSalle County results in Rock Island woman's arrest
3 days ago
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. — A Rock Island woman was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday, June 8 in LaSalle County, according to a spokesperson with the Illinois State Police. Police stopped 41-year-old...
The judge in this Illinois drug case, laid a giant smack down on this drug possession. StarvedRock. Usually a drug bust does come with a decent sixed bond. The larger the bust, the amount of drugs, the bigger the bond. Maybe the person has it all separated, with the intent to deliver...etc. You read about the size of the bond, and thing well...ok.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. KWQC) - Deputies say one man is hurt after crashing his ATV Thursday, June 9. Deputies were dispatched to the area of IL Rt 84 S and S Crazy Hollow Rd just after 11 p.m. for an ATV accident with injuries. Deputies arrived on scene and learned that Joshua Groharing, 30, had lost control of an ATV as he attempted to avoid hitting an animal in the roadway.
Streator police picked up a 38-year-old homeless man Sunday morning on a charge of failing to appear to answer to a theft charge. Samuel J. Zamudio was located in the 1300 block of East Broadway Street and taken to La Salle County Jail. Streator Liquor and Tobacco on North Bloomington...
Davonte Farries (28, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Reckless Conduct, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon. On June 10, 2022, at 1:51 PM, Officers responded to Ascension St...
Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin has announced that he convened a Knox County Grand Jury, which returned a bill of indictment against Daylon Richsrdson. Richardson, 22, is charged with crimes allegedly committed in Knox County during the April 29 high-speed pursuit that resulted in the death of Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist, a news release says.
Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 9th, was dispatched to the One-Stop Smoke Shop on East Main Street in reference to a theft. Officers arrived and met with the male victim who said he went into the store to make a purchase, and someone stole his motorbike parked out front. The victim admitted the bike wasn’t locked up. Officers viewed security video of the incident which showed a blonde-haired male subject taking the bike and departing the area on it. Shortly after, another officer had located the male subject still riding the motorbike on Grand Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The male was identified as 19-year-old Jacob Allen Smith of Galesburg. Smith admitted at one point while in a squad car that he was planning on selling the motorbike for money. The total cost of a Mongoose bike with a gas-motor attachment is around $320. Smith was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft / Possession of Stolen Property.
GALESBURG, Ill. — The man accused of murdering a Central Illinois deputy during a high speech police chase weeks ago now faces an indictment for allegedly trying to shoot another law enforcement officer that day. According to a release from Knox County authorities, a new indictment for Attempted Murder...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The man and woman who were found dead in their Abingdon home Friday have been identified as Ellen Renee Penn, 33, and Ryan Matthew Stromson, 36, Knox County County Coroner Mark Thomas said. Thomas said autopsies were done for Penn and Stromson on Sunday at the...
Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Cedar Rapids man they say passed out in a ditch along Highway 1 near Frytown. The Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center received a report of a subject stumbling along the highway near a car parked near Affordable Metal Manufacturing between Iowa City and Frytown around 5:30pm. Responding deputies say they found 30-year-old Gannon Christensen of Clifton Street SE asleep in a grassy ditch. He allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking, and provided breath alcohol levels of .241% and .231%.
ABINGDON, Ill. — A man and a woman were found dead in an Abingdon home Friday morning, according to Illinois State Police. Abingdon Police Chief Rick Pecsi requested assistance from ISP's Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 to help with the death investigation at approximately 8 a.m. The bodies were found in a home along the 200 block of North Snapp St.
WILL COUNTY - In a span of four days, at least 10 people fatally overdosed on cocaine mixed with fentanyl in Will County. FOX 32 reported Wednesday that eight people had overdosed and died, but now the number appears to be growing. "We got to do something. We are wiping...
LaSalle County, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is behind bars after running from police and hitting a deputy’s squad car. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office responded to Northville Township after a woman was heard screaming on an OnStar alert. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, and...
It's a bond amount usually reserved for accused murderers. Forty-one-year-old Donisha Crawford of Rock Island is being held in the La Salle County Jail on $5 million dollars bond. She's charged with a Class X felony of possession with the intent to deliver heroin and fentanyl. The hefty bond is due to the alleged large amount of deadly drugs she was hauling when stopped by the Illinois State Police Wednesday near La Salle.
ABINGDON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man and woman were found dead at their home in Abingdon Friday. According to an Illinois State Police press release, Police were called to their home around eight this morning, and Abingdon Police Chief Rick Pecsi requested for Illinois state police to assist in the investigation.
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – The Pekin Police Department brought forth 25 charges and arrested 18 people between June 6 and June 9. In a Facebook post, the department listed all crimes and charges from the past week. Crimes include meth possession with intent to deliver, home invasion, resisting or...
A fourteen-year-old girl reported missing in Joliet on Tuesday was found in Indiana on Thursday. Police say the teen had willingly left Illinois with her nineteen-year-old boyfriend identified as Froilan Guzman, of Joliet. The fourteen-year-old has been deemed safe by police. Guzman was taken into custody by police. Charges against him are pending.
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - No one is hurt after a fire broke-out Saturday afternoon. According to Bettendorf fire crews in a media release, crews were called to the 5100 block of Century Heights Avenue at about 3:30 p.m.. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and the fire in the basement. There was one occupant home at the time the fire broke-out but that person was already outside when the first firefighters arrived on scene.
