Big jump in Florida gas prices as national average nears $5 a gallon

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
 3 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — After spending a few days in a holding pattern, gas shot up another 6 cents in the Sunshine State.

The average price for a gallon now sits at $4.82, AAA said Friday.

The jump comes on the heels of several days of unusual calm for Florida gas prices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oCYhX_0g6oVnjw00
Florida gas prices Gas prices in Florida keep climbing. (AAA)

After an 18 cent spike last week, the average price for a gallon settled at $4.76 on Monday.

At that time, AAA predicted a sizeable jump — as much as 20 cents — was likely by Tuesday.

But it didn’t happen. As a matter of fact, the state average didn’t fluctuate more than a penny through Thursday.

VIDEO: Road Rangers report spike in drivers running out of gas on I-4 If you need help with minor repairs, or run out of gas, dial *347 for a Road Ranger in your area. (Christopher Heath, WFTV.com/WFTV)

Friday’s 6-cent increase for regular unleaded means you’ll pay more than $72 to fill up an average-sized 15-gallon gas tank.

On the national front, the price of gas rose another penny.

While it may seem minimal, the new average — $4.98 — is just two cents shy of an unprecedented $5 a gallon.

VIDEO: Rising gas prices lead to juggling act for Kissimmee’s fleet manager Rising gas prices lead to juggling act for Kissimmee’s fleet manager

