Big jump in Florida gas prices as national average nears $5 a gallon
ORLANDO, Fla. — After spending a few days in a holding pattern, gas shot up another 6 cents in the Sunshine State.
The average price for a gallon now sits at $4.82, AAA said Friday.
The jump comes on the heels of several days of unusual calm for Florida gas prices.
After an 18 cent spike last week, the average price for a gallon settled at $4.76 on Monday.
At that time, AAA predicted a sizeable jump — as much as 20 cents — was likely by Tuesday.
But it didn’t happen. As a matter of fact, the state average didn’t fluctuate more than a penny through Thursday.
Friday’s 6-cent increase for regular unleaded means you’ll pay more than $72 to fill up an average-sized 15-gallon gas tank.
On the national front, the price of gas rose another penny.
While it may seem minimal, the new average — $4.98 — is just two cents shy of an unprecedented $5 a gallon.
